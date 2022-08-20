Read full article on original website
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep their opening-round series. No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points and Tina Charles added 10. Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Mystics a 46-45 lead, but Stewart answered with a 3 on the other end and Seattle never again trailed. Stewart made a fade-away jumper to stretch the Storm’s lead to 17 points with 6 minutes to play.
Report: Young Warriors Player Showing Attitude Problems
Golden State Warriors 2021 first-round pick Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly shown attitude problems
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, White House News
The White House reportedly does not want Dennis Rodman getting involved in the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. Over the weekend, Rodman told NBC News that he's received "permission" to head to Russia to help bring Griner home. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. Durant just finished up playing his 14th season in the NBA, and he has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith Agree on World’s Best Player
When it comes to which player holds the title as best in the world, the two NBA on TNT hosts share the same opinion.
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Warriors Star Trains With Toronto Raptors Players
Draymond Green had a workout with Pascal Siakam and Fred Vanvleet
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Duke might end up with five 2023 five-stars
Six of the past eight Duke basketball recruiting hauls, including the 2022 collection, contained four prospects holding five-star composite ratings, according to 247Sports. But no Blue Devil class in the internet age has enjoyed a fifth five-star talent (the record by any program is Kentucky's six ...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo
It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Isaiah Collier, Wheeler 5-star point guard, named nation's No. 1 overall prospect: Report
247Sports updated its class of 2023 basketball prospect rankings on Monday and there's a new No. 1 overall prospect. Wheeler High School (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier took over the top spot in what some consider a surprising move given his circumstances. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound floor ...
Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Join Exclusive NBA Club with Former Teammate
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem made his way back onto the roster and matches Lakers forward LeBron James in a career stat
LeBron James Shows Off New Crown Logo On His Tooth
The former Miami Heat star finds another way to display his logo
