ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep their opening-round series. No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points and Tina Charles added 10. Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Mystics a 46-45 lead, but Stewart answered with a 3 on the other end and Seattle never again trailed. Stewart made a fade-away jumper to stretch the Storm’s lead to 17 points with 6 minutes to play.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, White House News

The White House reportedly does not want Dennis Rodman getting involved in the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. Over the weekend, Rodman told NBC News that he's received "permission" to head to Russia to help bring Griner home. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#Fubo Tv#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#The Connecticut Sun#Phoenix Mercury#The Las Vegas Aces#The New York Liberty#Espn#The Dallas Wings#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
NBA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke might end up with five 2023 five-stars

Six of the past eight Duke basketball recruiting hauls, including the 2022 collection, contained four prospects holding five-star composite ratings, according to 247Sports. But no Blue Devil class in the internet age has enjoyed a fifth five-star talent (the record by any program is Kentucky's six ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo

It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
Heat Nation

Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy