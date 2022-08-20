Back-to-school season can be hectic AF, so busy that sometimes you might even forget about lunch. Thankfully, Potbelly has a new promo that’ll have you planning your day around a toasty sandwich. Potbelly's Back To School BOGO deal on Aug. 23 is a one-day offer that will get you two of your favorite sandwiches for the price of one. As every back-to-school commercial you’ve ever seen has said, “it’s time to fall into savings.” Here’s how to score your free meal.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO