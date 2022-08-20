ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Only Murders Has A New, Mega-Famous Victim For Season 3

In Only Murders In The Building Season 1, Jan’s denouement in the finale left enough time for the series to hold a small party on the roof before saddling Mabel with Bunny’s still-warm body. But Season 2’s finale left so much of the episode to go that there was an entire time jump before the series introduced the next case. But when it got there, it was worth the wait. So, who is Ben Glenroy, and who murdered him? Only Murders In The Building Season 3 is set up to explore exactly that.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Elite Daily

Apparently, Aly & AJ Were Almost The Stars Of Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus had the best of both worlds thanks to Hannah Montana, but in a totally different world, the iconic series could have looked very different. Pop duo and former Disney Channel stars Aly & AJ revealed that they were almost cast as the leads of Hannah Montana. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Hannah Montana casting tea being spilled.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

10 Years Later, PLL Still Has The Most Iconic Halloween Episodes

From the OG to Original Sin, this franchise knows spooky. Pretty Little Liars is famous for its intense Halloween episodes, and now, PLL: Original Sin, has its own, including fun costumes and a raging party. Here’s a definitive ranking of all PLL Halloween episodes for the next time you need to cozy up to some unhinged teen drama.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy