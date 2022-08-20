Man Utd: Erik ten Hag brushes off questions about Ronaldo and Casemiro

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on Cristiano Ronaldo ’s future following their 4-0 loss to Brentford .

When a reporter asked Mr ten Hag whether Ronaldo would still be at the football club on 2 September, ten Hag dismissed the question.

“I don’t know why he’s in particular focus after Saturday. It was the team’s performance, and the whole team’s attitude, including Ronaldo,” Mr ten Hag said.

Additionally, the 52-year-old would not provide an update on the signing of Real Madrid’s Casemiro .

