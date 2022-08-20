ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd: Erik ten Hag brushes off questions about Ronaldo and Casemiro

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mfynr_0hOhxuU400

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on Cristiano Ronaldo ’s future following their 4-0 loss to Brentford .

When a reporter asked Mr ten Hag whether Ronaldo would still be at the football club on 2 September, ten Hag dismissed the question.

“I don’t know why he’s in particular focus after Saturday. It was the team’s performance, and the whole team’s attitude, including Ronaldo,” Mr ten Hag said.

Additionally, the 52-year-old would not provide an update on the signing of Real Madrid’s Casemiro .

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, the Premier League club have announced.The PA news agency understands the deal includes an obligation for Marseille to buy the Ivory Coast international if he makes a certain number of appearances and the French outfit qualify for the Champions League.There is no loan fee involved but Marseille would pay six million euros (£5million) if the purchase clause is triggered. Marseille will also cover the 28-year-old’s full wages during the course of the loan.Bailly has made 113 appearances for United since moving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn third-round fixtures

Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup draw as the Premier League sides competing in Europe this season enter the competition at the third-round stage. The draw takes place following the conclusion of tonight’s second-round fixtures, with defending champions Liverpool entering the hat along with Manchester City, last season’s runners-up Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham. They join those who have progressed this week, with League Two strugglers Crawley Town pulling off the biggest shock so far by knocking out Fulham of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Leicester needed penalties to defeat Stockport while the likes of Everton,...
NEWCASTLE UNITED F.C.
The Independent

Is PSV vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League qualifier

Rangers are one game away from qualifying for the Champions League group stages but must first get a result at PSV Eindhoven in the final play-off round.Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side drew 2-2 with Ruud van Nistelrooy‘s PSV at Ibrox last week in a pulsating first leg that saw both teams lead during the match.It leaves the tie in the balance as Rangers look to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2010/11 season and join Celtic in Thursday’s group stage draw.But the Scottish club face the tough task of knocking out Dutch side PSV...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and more

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Liverpool, but the club’s summer transfer dealings appear far from finished.Casemiro was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford before that win, with the midfielder a high-cost addition from Real Madrid.Ten Hag has also secured the signings of Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord this summer, while Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer.But with the Dutch manager keen for more reinforcements and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still seemingly uncertain, who else might be arriving in Manchester before the window closes?AntonyHaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Casemiro
Person
Erik Ten Hag
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle agree deal for Isak, Man Utd consider Depay, Arsenal given Tielemans hope

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16. Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

806K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy