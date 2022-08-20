ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

These are Airbnb’s top college towns for football season

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qj0lm_0hOhxqxA00

(NEXSTAR) — A new school year means many U.S. cities will soon see more people coming in to catch college football games. Ahead of the fall season, Airbnb released its list of the college towns outpacing others for bookings for upcoming stays.

Woman accidentally buys entire neighborhood due to typo

Airbnb’s full list of college town getaways include:

  • Ocean City, New Jersey
  • Bella Vista, Arkansas
  • Oxford, Mississippi
  • Santa Ana and La Mesa, California
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Lubbock, Texas
  • Lexington, Kentucky
  • Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Many of these cities are home to (or in the vicinity of) some of college football’s biggest teams.

Lubbock, in west Texas, outpaced other Texas cities in Q1 2022 Airbnb bookings, the company says. The city is home to the Texas Tech Red Raiders , who begin their season Sept. 3.

Fans of the Ole Miss Rebels (University of Mississippi’s football team), flock to Oxford, which is about 75 miles south from Memphis. In addition to Rebels games, the city’s also home to many historical sites — including the Lyric Theater music venue, which was previously owned by the family of native author William Faulkner.

Ann Arbor, meanwhile, is home to the University of Michigan Wolverines, whose home games are held at Michigan Stadium. Also known as “The Big House,” it’s the largest stadium in the U.S. and the second largest stadium in the world, according to the Olympics .

Football season is a boon for many short-term rental owners, with University of California San Diego researchers noting that home games alone amounted for over 60% of total rental income between the August and December football seasons in both 2014 and 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX Sports

SEC basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas lead a rising league

While fans are currently focused on football in Tuscaloosa, Auburn, Knoxville, Fayetteville and elsewhere, this is a nice time to set the table for what could also be a big year of basketball in the Southeastern Conference. As for Lexington, we’ll let Mark Stoops and John Calipari keep sorting that out.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Football
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
La Mesa, CA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Arkansas Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
La Mesa, CA
Football
Ocean City, NJ
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
La Mesa, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Bella Vista, AR
Local
California Football
City
Ocean City, NJ
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
Local
California Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Towns#Football Games#American Football#Sports#Oxford#California Baton Rouge#Q1 2022#Rebels
onlyinark.com

Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville

Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
BENTONVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report

Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Demolition begins at Hi-Way Inn on College Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE — Redevelopment of the former Hi-Way Inn property is underway on North College Avenue. Crews on Tuesday began demolition work at the 0.6-acre site across from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Northwest campus. The former motel was most recently used as public housing by the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy