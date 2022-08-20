ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 6 By Showtime

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Showtime has announced The Chi will return for a sixth season as the fifth installment nears its finale.

“We are deeply grateful to our Chi Family for their loyal support, all the conversations, and for making us one of the most watched shows in Showtime’s history,” The Chi ’s creator Lena Waithe explained to Complex . “We are beyond excited to continue to tell these stories and to watch these characters grow. We’re looking forward to Season 6.”

The fifth season currently streams on the Showtime app and on-demand every Friday, with new episodes broadcasted on Sundays at 9 p.m. PT/E. The season finale is set to stream on Sept. 2 and premiere on-air on Sunday, Sept. 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ke5K1_0hOhxnYD00
Key art for THE CHI, Season 5. Photo credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

The drama is described as a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago. Season five cast includes Jacob Latimore , Alex Hibbert , Yolonda Ross , Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps , Birgundi Baker, Luke James , and Curtiss Cook. Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, Steven Williams, Rolando Boyce, and Iman Shumpert guest star for season five, along with Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen.

Along with Waithe, the series is executive produced by rapper and actor Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley, and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad Productions, Jewel Coronel, and showrunner Justin Hillian.

Watch a trailer for The Chi season five below.

#Showtime
