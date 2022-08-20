ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrZbc_0hOhwbUe00
Tweet

(NEXSTAR) – California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.

In 2023, the roughly 180,000 residents of Imperial County in Southern California are projected to experience 102 “dangerous” days with a heat index exceeding 100, according to nonprofit First Street Foundation’s peer-reviewed model. By 2053, that number is 116.

It’s not just California, either. First Street’s study found that in three decades a so-called “extreme heat belt” will include Northern Texas and states bordering the Gulf, stretching north to Illinois, Indiana, and even up to Wisconsin.

The study found that “dangerous” days occur more often in the southern half of the contiguous U.S., but especially in Florida and Texas. Starr County, Texas, topped all others in 2022 with 109 days above the threshold. Imperial, California is expected to have 53 consecutive dangerous days this year, the report states.

Here are the California counties projected to see the most days with a heat index over 100°:

RankCountyDays above 100°F in 2023Days above 100°F in 2053

1.Imperial102116

2.Riverside3955

3.Fresno2643

4.Tulare2643

5.Kings2642

6.Madera2238

7.Glenn2237

8.Sutter2136

9.Tehama2136

10.Kern2035

(First Street Foundation)

The model takes into account a number of factors including land surface temperatures, tree and other canopy cover, the presence of concrete and other impervious surfaces and the proximity to water. Researchers built the model under an established warming scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions reach their peak around 2040 and then begin to decline.

“Increasing temperatures are broadly discussed as averages, but the focus should be on the extension of the extreme tail events expected in a given year,” said Matthew Eby, founder and CEO of First Street Foundation. “We need to be prepared for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the Extreme Heat Belt with temperatures exceeding 125°F and the results will be dire.”

In 2023, 8.1 million Americans living in 50 counties will experience temperatures of at least 125 degrees, the highest classification on the National Weather Service’s Heat Index – “Extreme Danger,” according to researchers.

Three decades later, the same model shows that climate change will cause 1,023 counties – home to 107.6 million people – to see temperatures rise above 125 degrees.

Preventing deaths from worsening heat

In July, days after nearly half the country — 154.6 million people — sweated through a blistering heat wave, the Biden Administration unveiled heat.gov, which includes maps, forecasts and health advice. The government can’t lower temperatures in the short-term, but it can shrink heat’s death toll, officials said.

“July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth and summers are getting hotter and deadlier,” said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Rick Spinrad. “The annual average temperature of the contiguous U.S. has already warmed over the past few decades and is projected to rise by 5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit (2.8 to 5 degrees Celsius) by the end of this century.”

But officials said even though heat is the No. 1 weather killer, and warming is worsening, deaths can still be prevented. That’s the purpose of the website.

North Carolina state climatologist Kathie Dello said, “extreme heat is one of our greatest challenges as a county and I’m glad to see the interagency cooperation.”

It’s important that the website shows that heat isn’t just a problem for today “but in the future,” Dello said.

Given warming trends, this summer with its widespread heat waves “is likely to be one of the coolest summers of the rest of our lives,” Raimondo said. “That’s a pretty scary thing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

More than networks, America needs better cybersecurity

Foreign actors are waging a digital war on the backbone of the U.S. economy. The SolarWinds cyberattack, perpetrated by Russian hackers and undiscovered until nine months after it occurred, was a digital intrusion that had no precedent in our nation’s history. The hackers wormed their way into key federal agencies including the departments of State, Energy, Defense, Treasury and Justice.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

In Florida, LGBTQ+ candidates make strides

Story at a glance Six openly LGBTQ+ candidates vying for seats in the state legislature won their primaries Tuesday evening in Florida. Should they defeat their Republican opponents in November, LGBTQ+ representation in the state legislature will triple. In the nation’s renewed fight over LGBTQ+ rights, Florida has been at the helm, enacting a slate…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Hurricane Andrew made landfall 30 years ago today: America still hasn’t learned its lesson

When Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992, it became — at the time — the costliest and most damaging hurricane to ever hit the U.S. It destroyed 63,000 homes, stripping many down to their concrete foundations, and damaged 124,000 others. It left 65 people dead and spawned at least 28 tornadoes from Georgia to Mississippi. In the years since, we have come to see Andrew for what it really was: a harbinger of things to come.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Imperial, CA
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Imperial, CA
State
Illinois State
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
County
Starr County, TX
Starr County, TX
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

California to approve 2035 ban on gas-powered car sales

California is expected on Thursday to approve a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars that would begin in 2035. The state’s Air Resources Board on Thursday will vote on the ban, which would also ratchet up the percentage of vehicles sold in the state that are electric leading up to the 2035 date.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#National Weather Service#Greenhouse Gas#First Street Foundation#First Street
The Hill

Unqualified educators will only worsen the teacher shortage

The Florida legislature passed an act allowing veterans to teach in public schools without a degree. After Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the bill into law, the state Department of Education announced that it would issue a “5-year temporary certificate for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees” Applicants need only complete 60 credit hours (half the number required for a bachelor’s of arts) with a 2.5 GPA (C+), pass a subject area exam and be assigned a mentor at the school where they teach.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Five takeaways from primary night in New York, Florida

Voters in New York picked their representatives for two vacant House seats on Tuesday, while Florida Democrats chose their nominee to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this fall. The primaries and special elections in the two states were among the last to take place before the country enters the sprint toward the general election, and they offer some final clues about the political landscape heading into the fall.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Rising: August 24, 2022

DeSantis challenger REVEALED in Florida Democrat Charlie Crist, Nadler takes down Maloney in NY-12 NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert breaks down the biggest takeaways from yesterday’s primary elections. Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
The Hill

Insular cases are a relic of our colonial past

During labor strikes in Puerto Rico at the end of World War I, journalist and organizer Jesús M. Balzac published two editorials criticizing the island’s white Kentucky-born governor, Arthur Yager. Balzac wrote: “… in order that privileges and classes may be suppressed … in order that this century and its people may soon rise from abjection … we pledge our lives at the altar of liberty and democracy.” For these…
POLITICS
KCET

Residents of California’s Warehouse Hub Push Pause on New Development

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Southern California's Inland Empire, the hub of the nation's e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Gaetz staves off challenge in Florida House primary

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) is projected to stave off a primary challenge from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo, meaning the Florida incumbent is likely to win another term in Congress. The Associated Press called the race at 8:32 p.m. Gaetz, Lombardo and retired military officer Greg Merk all ran for...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Crist to face off against DeSantis for Florida governor

Rep. Charlie Crist is projected to win Florida’s Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, setting up a general election match-up against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican heavyweight who’s seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender. The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. Crist, who won the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis-backed candidates prevail in Florida school board elections

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had a successful night in school board elections Tuesday where a majority of his endorsed candidates won, including in areas where school boards were previously run by liberal members.  DeSantis posted a list of 30 school board candidates he endorsed before elections last night, saying the candidates were “committed to…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

669K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy