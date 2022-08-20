In July 2020, hackers compromised the Twitter handles of several high-profile users, including Elon Musk, Barack Obama, and Bill Gates, by using login credentials for one of the company’s employees to claim access to the accounts. The whole thing was an embarrassing mess for the social media company, and was only made more embarrassing later that month when Reuters reported that more than 1,000 people at Twitter had access to the internal tools that were used to compromise the accounts—but it was, at least, an easily fixable problem. Indeed, Twitter said at the time that it was taking steps to “limit access to internal systems and tools,” presumably so hackers wouldn’t have so many options if they wanted to steal employee credentials and wreak havoc on user accounts.

