Plastic Knuckles, Alleged Temper Cause Arrest of Lake George Man
A Warren County man is under arrest, facing several charges, following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers were called to an apartment on Cooper Way in North Elba, New York at approximately 5:49pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. According to a written release...
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
Upstate N.Y. woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the heart with steak knife
CICERO, N.Y. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old woman last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a steak knife at her home. The Cicero Police Department said April Barbagallo was taken into custody Aug. 17 for first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to WSYR-TV, on...
Multiple People Stabbed in Fight in Downtown Utica Friday Afternoon
UTICA, NY – At least three people were reportedly stabbed during a fight in downtown...
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police: Suspects Grab Donation Jar, Cash Registers in Rome Smash and Grab Spree
Police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects in several robberies. The Rome Police Department says that the burglaries occurred at several commercial establishments throughout August 2022. In one case the suspect is accused of taking a jar that police say was clearly marked for "Donations" from the Rome Capitol Theatre.
UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY
A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire
Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
Armed Bicyclist Attempts to Flee Cops, Tosses Gun
UTICA, NY – A 17-year-old who was impeding traffic on his bike fled from police...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Herkimer woman accused of stealing $50K from employer by altering payroll, bank statements
UTICA, N.Y. – A Herkimer woman is charged after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from her employer over a three-year period. Utica police were contacted by a local engineering firm in April after noticing suspicious inconsistencies with their finances during an annual evaluation. The case was assigned to the...
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash
One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County. Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash. According...
On the Lookout: Felony Lane Gang suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Geddes Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for a woman named Kimberly Maine, who also goes by Ashley Marr and Kimberly Scala. Police say she stole a purse from Longbranch Park and used the victim’s ID to cash a fraudulent check. According...
