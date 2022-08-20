ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
tourcounsel.com

Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California

Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of ​​California.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Crews start work on Highway 156 expressway

A project to build a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 between San Juan Bautista and Hollister is set to begin, resulting in traffic delays for commuters and other travelers over the coming months, according to Caltrans. The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will be located immediately south...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook

We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two planes collided at the Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday, leaving three people and a dog dead. Stuart Camenson, 32, was piloting a single-engine Cessna 152 while practicing touch-downs and liftoffs on the runway at the airport, according to his family. " He had already successfully completed four that day and was about to complete The post Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville artist’s sculpture heads to Burning Man

Every year, tens of thousands of people from across the globe gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for Burning Man, an experimental festival focused on art, self-expression and community. The week-long event has participants arrive with their own shelter, food and water, and supplies to make their own artistic...
WATSONVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State

Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nine inmates had a graduation ceremony celebrating the completion of a five-week job skill program. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony in Watsonville. The "In2Work" Program is designed to give graduates job-ready food service skills while in custody to help them transition back into the workforce and community. "I The post Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

An affordable housing development in Marina moves forward.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the affordable housing USA Properties Fund Inc. is currently building in the city of Marina. The company is constructing 142 units at two different locations. One at Imjin and 4th Street and another one at 2nd Avenue and 5th Street. Usually, when I hear...
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Uptick in traffic violations during 71st Car Week

MONTEREY, Calif. — During the 71st annual Car Week, the Monterey Police Department conducted fewer traffic stops compared to last year. From Aug. 17 to 20, police conducted 227 traffic stops, which resulted in 149 traffic citations. In 2021 there were 250 traffic stops and 190 citations. In addition,...
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium co-founder Chuck Baxter dies at 94.

The Monterey Bay community lost a shining light Friday, Aug. 19 when Chuck Baxter, a co-founder of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and longtime marine biology instructor at Stanford’s Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove, died after a long bout with cancer. Baxter had an unorthodox path into the field:...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina Fire handling abandoned duplex fire near Lindsey Street

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Fire and the Presidio of Monterey Fire are currently battling a duplex fire near Lindsey Street and Carswell Street. Marina Fire said nobody was inside the building. There was thick black smoke in the area that someone noticed and called it in. There were no hydrants in the area, so firefighters The post Marina Fire handling abandoned duplex fire near Lindsey Street appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
SFGate

Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M

A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA

