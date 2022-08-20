Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
Ask Lookout: What was that big helicopter going back and forth to the DeLaveaga fire recently?
Folks around downtown might have seen a new addition to Cal Fire's air attack dipping into the San Lorenzo River near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to help fight a recent blaze. Here's a closer look.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz hopes to move campers out of the Benchlands beginning in September
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz is scheduled to move campers from the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park next month. The move is not going to happen all at once but in phases. Campers were scheduled to move out last month, but it was postponed to...
‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tourcounsel.com
Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California
Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of California.
sanbenito.com
Crews start work on Highway 156 expressway
A project to build a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 between San Juan Bautista and Hollister is set to begin, resulting in traffic delays for commuters and other travelers over the coming months, according to Caltrans. The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will be located immediately south...
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
NBC Bay Area
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook
We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two planes collided at the Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday, leaving three people and a dog dead. Stuart Camenson, 32, was piloting a single-engine Cessna 152 while practicing touch-downs and liftoffs on the runway at the airport, according to his family. " He had already successfully completed four that day and was about to complete The post Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville artist’s sculpture heads to Burning Man
Every year, tens of thousands of people from across the globe gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for Burning Man, an experimental festival focused on art, self-expression and community. The week-long event has participants arrive with their own shelter, food and water, and supplies to make their own artistic...
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body in car found in lake during search for Kiely Rodni, California teen missing for two weeks
Law enforcement has been notified, according to the independent search team, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.
Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nine inmates had a graduation ceremony celebrating the completion of a five-week job skill program. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony in Watsonville. The "In2Work" Program is designed to give graduates job-ready food service skills while in custody to help them transition back into the workforce and community. "I The post Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Victims of Watsonville mid-air plane collision identified
Three people who were killed after their planes collided mid-air above Watsonville Municipal Airport last week were identified by a sheriff's coroner on Monday.
montereycountyweekly.com
An affordable housing development in Marina moves forward.
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the affordable housing USA Properties Fund Inc. is currently building in the city of Marina. The company is constructing 142 units at two different locations. One at Imjin and 4th Street and another one at 2nd Avenue and 5th Street. Usually, when I hear...
KSBW.com
Uptick in traffic violations during 71st Car Week
MONTEREY, Calif. — During the 71st annual Car Week, the Monterey Police Department conducted fewer traffic stops compared to last year. From Aug. 17 to 20, police conducted 227 traffic stops, which resulted in 149 traffic citations. In 2021 there were 250 traffic stops and 190 citations. In addition,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium co-founder Chuck Baxter dies at 94.
The Monterey Bay community lost a shining light Friday, Aug. 19 when Chuck Baxter, a co-founder of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and longtime marine biology instructor at Stanford’s Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove, died after a long bout with cancer. Baxter had an unorthodox path into the field:...
Marina Fire handling abandoned duplex fire near Lindsey Street
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Fire and the Presidio of Monterey Fire are currently battling a duplex fire near Lindsey Street and Carswell Street. Marina Fire said nobody was inside the building. There was thick black smoke in the area that someone noticed and called it in. There were no hydrants in the area, so firefighters The post Marina Fire handling abandoned duplex fire near Lindsey Street appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M
A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
Comments / 0