Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft: Javonte Williams, Dameon Pierce, George Pickens on the rise in listener draft

Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
RBs Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin are release candidates for the Dolphins
The Dolphins completely revamped their running backs depth chart this offseason, and that will naturally lead to some tough decisions when it comes to roster cuts. While we don’t have full clarity yet on how the RB room will shake out, we can pretty confidently say that at least two offseason acquisitions will make the roster. Chase Edmonds earned the biggest contract of the bunch, and he’s expected to carry over his versatile, pass-catching role from Arizona to Miami. Meanwhile, while Raheem Mostert has struggled to stay healthy recently, his familiarity with Mike McDaniel‘s system makes him a lock to make the squad.
FOX Sports
Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer
Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Tight End In 2022, Ranked
Fantasy football season is quickly approaching. Seemingly every season, there are a few tight ends worth drafting in the first few rounds. Beyond that is typically a massive drop off in production. This year is looking a bit different though with a number of intriguing fantasy football tight end sleepers, even though it’s not generally […] The post Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Tight End In 2022, Ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
Bleacher Report suggests Buccaneers should trade talented wide receiver
The fan favorite earned a Super Bowl ring in 2020 with Tampa Bay.
Bryce Hall’s brutal night among Jets takeaways in preseason win against Falcons
Though most of their starters did not play, the New York Jets’ 24-16 preseason win against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday was still important for the coaches to assess players on the bubble, whether that be positioning on the depth chart or battling for a roster spot. The Jets did not play 15 of their […] The post Bryce Hall’s brutal night among Jets takeaways in preseason win against Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Could split role with Bolden
Abdullah and Brandon Bolden split third-down work in Tuesday's practice, and both could have roles in a likely backfield committee, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur or The Athletic report. Josh Jacobs seems to be on track for the Week 1 start, but with Abdullah and Bolden candidates to steal passing-down...
Yardbarker
Fantasy Football Boom-Bust: QB
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: Yes, I know Jackson is a proven commodity. But coming off an injury, there are some question marks. However, Jackson is my Boom QB in my Boom-Bust series. Well, those questions marks will be answer as Jackson returns to top 3 QB status this season. The Ravens...
fantasypros.com
Players Matthew Freedman is All-In On (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players Matthew Freedman is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Trey Lance (QB – SF) ADP QB13. Lance has been declared the starter, and he could dominate. In 10 quarters...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Derrick Gore: Won't play in preseason finale
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Gore (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Gore rushed five times for 11 yards across 18 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders and presumably picked up the thumb injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it could cost him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains the projected starter with Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones as primary backups, but rookie Isiah Pacheco has also made waves during training camp. With those four healthy, Gore will have a tough time hanging on to a spot during the final roster cuts, especially if the thumb injury remains a concern.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Making progress
The Cowboys feel "really good" about Gallup (knee) and chose not to move him to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. A bunch of players coming back from major surgery were moved from active/PUP to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, clearing up a roster spot while ruling them out for the first four games of the regular season. Gallup wasn't one of those, though the Cowboys technically can still make the move until the third and final round of cuts (Tues., Aug. 30). Despite essentially ruling himself out for Week 1 already, Gallup has a shot to avoid reserve/PUP and the automatic four-game absence. The Cowboys certainly could use him, with James Washington (foot) out until at least late September and rookie Jalen Tolbert looking mediocre in two preseason appearances.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
