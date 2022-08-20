ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Suffer Tough Loss to New York as Nola Flounders

By Leo Morgenstern
 4 days ago

Aaron Nola didn't bring his best stuff against the Mets on Friday night, and the Phillies paid the price.

The Philadelphia Phillies weren't at their best on Friday night. They played some sloppy defense, gave up too many runs, and left 16 runners on base in a 7-2 loss to the New York Mets.

Things got off to a bad start right away. After Aaron Nola allowed two runners to reach base, Alec Bohm made an errant throw on a potential double-play ball and the Mets took a 1-0 lead.

New York piled on in the third inning, as Nola allowed four hits and three runs, including a towering two-run shot to Pete Alonso. It was Nola's first home run allowed in 26 innings.

The Mets scored in again in the fifth, taking a 5-0 lead. Starling Marte doubled to lead off the inning (his second double of the game) and advanced to third on a single by Francisco Lindor. With Daniel Vogelbach at the plate, Lindor took off from first and Marte ran for home the second J.T. Reamuto threw the ball down to second.

Bryson Stott was slow to get the ball back to the plate, and his throw was off-line, allowing Marte to score. Nola finished off the inning, but his night was done after that. In five innings pitched, he allowed eight hits and five earned runs. He did, however, strike out nine Mets batters while walking only one.

The Phillies finally got a little something going in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two. Matt Vierling led off the frame with a hit-by-pitch, and new acquisition Bradley Zimmer doubled him over to third base. Kyle Schwarber came up to bat, starting his first game in over a week, and laced a single to right field, driving in both runners.

Unfortunately, those two runs were all Philadelphia could manage on the night. New York, meanwhile, added a couple more insurance runs in the seventh against the typically solid Andrew Bellatti.

With two outs and the bases loaded, newly called-up top prospect Brett Baty singled on a slider from Bellatti and drove in two. The Mets took a 7-2 lead, and the score would remain that way for the rest of the game.

While it was a disappointing loss for the Phillies, there were still a few positive moments. Schwarber made his return and went 2-for-5. His presence will help spark the offense, even though it wasn't quite enough to get the job done tonight.

Reliever Sam Coonrod made his first appearance of the year after coming off the 60-day injured list earlier in the week, and he pitched two scoreless frames. He will, hopefully, be a big help for the bullpen down the stretch, especially with Corey Knebel landing on the IL.

Philadelphia will have two more chances to beat New York on Saturday, as the two teams face off in a doubleheader. Zack Wheeler will start game one, while Bailey Falter takes the mound in game two.

