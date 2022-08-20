ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Beech Grove Teacher and Coach Resigns Following Cocaine Arrest

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher and coach with Beech Grove schools has resigned after being arrested on drug charges. Beech Grove City Schools has confirmed the resignation of Michael Renfro. The district said he turned in his resignation on Aug. 16. The district released this statement on...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Cambridge City Man Killed in Crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS–A man from Cambridge City was killed Sunday morning in an Indianapolis crash. Police say 70-year-old Bill Ray Ervin Jr. of Cambridge City was driving a semi west on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue when he went off the road, hit a concrete barrier wall, ended up in a ditch, and overturned.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Feds: Felon from Indianapolis charged with illegally having gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record faces more prison time after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after his wife accused him of threatening and physically assaulting her during an argument.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

City of Indianapolis Plans on Converting Some One-Way Streets to Two-Way

INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis plans on converting several one-way streets to two-way streets with the hope of reducing crashes and making travel safer. “Whether you live, work, or play in Indianapolis, you deserve to get where you’re going safely no matter how you choose to get there,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at a news conference Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy felon faces federal gun charge after domestic disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces federal charges following a domestic disturbance involving a gun. A federal grand jury indicted 41-year-old James Hoskins on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment stems from a June 2022 incident on South Belmont Street in which Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two new bridges make local road connections over future I-69

INDIANA – Two new bridges over the future I-69 now connect local roads with the Morgan Street and Egbert Road extensions west of S.R. 37. The new overpasses are at Myra Lane and Teeters Road. State and local officials joined First Methodist Church of Martinsville members for a dedication...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
indypolitics.org

Indy Activist Pleads Guilty to Attempted Burglary

An Indianapolis Black Lives Matter activist has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. Brishon Bond, a 47-year-old Marion County political and community activist, was arrested back 2019 on numerous burglary and theft charges. At the time of his arrest , Bond was originally being charged with burglary, robbery, theft, and dangerous...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

