Related
Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
WIBC.com
Police: Alcohol and Speed Likely Factors in Crash that Killed 3 Indiana State Students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–Alcohol and speed likely played a role in the crash that killed three Indiana State University students. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said one of the students who survived the wreck told them they were drinking at a party in Bloomington before heading back to campus in Terre Haute early Sunday morning.
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Beech Grove Teacher and Coach Resigns Following Cocaine Arrest
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher and coach with Beech Grove schools has resigned after being arrested on drug charges. Beech Grove City Schools has confirmed the resignation of Michael Renfro. The district said he turned in his resignation on Aug. 16. The district released this statement on...
Box truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th Street below; Driver arrested
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Police say a box truck driver was going south on U.S. 31 a little bit after 1 a.m. when it crashed through the bridge wall. The truck then fell onto 136th Street below, in between two roundabouts. Both the bridge […]
WIBC.com
ISP: Cambridge City Man Killed in Crash on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS–A man from Cambridge City was killed Sunday morning in an Indianapolis crash. Police say 70-year-old Bill Ray Ervin Jr. of Cambridge City was driving a semi west on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue when he went off the road, hit a concrete barrier wall, ended up in a ditch, and overturned.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis charged with illegally having gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record faces more prison time after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after his wife accused him of threatening and physically assaulting her during an argument.
WIBC.com
City of Indianapolis Plans on Converting Some One-Way Streets to Two-Way
INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis plans on converting several one-way streets to two-way streets with the hope of reducing crashes and making travel safer. “Whether you live, work, or play in Indianapolis, you deserve to get where you’re going safely no matter how you choose to get there,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at a news conference Monday.
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
Indy felon faces federal gun charge after domestic disturbance
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces federal charges following a domestic disturbance involving a gun. A federal grand jury indicted 41-year-old James Hoskins on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment stems from a June 2022 incident on South Belmont Street in which Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched […]
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan shares health update months after being shot
In a new video released by IMPD Sunday, Officer Thomas Mangan, with his wife Emory Mangan by his side, shared moments from his journey. Mangan has been recovering after being shot in February.
wbiw.com
Two new bridges make local road connections over future I-69
INDIANA – Two new bridges over the future I-69 now connect local roads with the Morgan Street and Egbert Road extensions west of S.R. 37. The new overpasses are at Myra Lane and Teeters Road. State and local officials joined First Methodist Church of Martinsville members for a dedication...
WISH-TV
Bike riders says they are at risk as city replaces safety barriers on bike lane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City of Indianapolis has removed the concrete poles that were built into the concrete curb that kept bicyclist and walkers safe. The city has replaced them with a more flexible pole and one of them is already gone. “It’s kind of funny that the solution...
shelbycountypost.com
Franklin man arrested and charged with illegally manufacturing and selling "Ghost Guns"
A Johnson County man has been charging for illegally dealing in firearms. Alexander Clark, 26, of Franklin, was charged by criminal complaint for the federal offenses of dealing firearms without a license, possession and/or transfer of machine guns and manufacturing machine guns. According to court documents, in May of 2022,...
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to […]
indypolitics.org
Indy Activist Pleads Guilty to Attempted Burglary
An Indianapolis Black Lives Matter activist has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. Brishon Bond, a 47-year-old Marion County political and community activist, was arrested back 2019 on numerous burglary and theft charges. At the time of his arrest , Bond was originally being charged with burglary, robbery, theft, and dangerous...
