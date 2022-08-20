Read full article on original website
High Point University
Five Recent GCS Graduates Awarded Full-Tuition shift_ed Scholarships to HPU
Five Recent GCS Graduates Awarded Full-Tuition shift_ed Scholarships to HPU. HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 – High Point University and shift_ed are pleased to announce five Guilford County Schools graduates have been awarded shift_ed scholarships, which will cover tuition, fees and books at HPU beginning this fall. Two of the scholarships are dedicated each year to students who represent the first generation in their family to go to college.
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Dylan Raab Continues Her Education With Confidence
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
High Point University
Internship Profile: Julianna Raymond Manages Events
Major: Event management with a minor in social media marketing. Internship: Raymond joined Robert Event Group in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a summer events intern. In her role, she learned what goes into the planning of small and large-scale events including the 16-day Welcome America Festival. How HPU helped you get...
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Erin Huebner Follows Her Passion
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
WOOD
Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan has earned a reputation for providing state-of-the-art medical facilities, and it’s upholding this standing with the development of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The facility recently opened its doors to the community, and Doug Meijer joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Michigan Real Possibilities to discuss this new resource further.
Teacher 'overwhelmed' by support after community buys school supplies for classroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kenowa Hills Public Schools District is one of many welcoming students back to class on Tuesday. One teacher with that district is saying “thank you” for the extra help she’s been getting, sometimes from complete strangers, to fill her classroom with school supplies.
From DC To West Michigan: A New Persian Restaurant is open on 28th street
Ever since Shiraz Grille closed almost two years ago, there has been a need for a Persian restaurant on 28th Street. Backyard Persian restaurant is here to fill the void. Currently, the restaurant is doing a soft opening. Backyard Persian Restaurant will be at the old Moe's Southwest Grill at...
WWMTCw
Salvation Army helps offset hefty costs of back-to-school shopping
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo families had a one-stop shop Tuesday to prepare for the school year. The Salvation Army offered free backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts and school pictures to 115 students. It's a part of the non-profit's first annual Operation Backpack. "If you count the backpacks...
West Michigan high school welcomes 4 Ukrainian students
Four Ukrainian teenagers are now high schoolers at West Catholic in Grand Rapids. As they sat together, talking about their journey, they agreed that coming to America is a dream come true.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
whtc.com
Local Pharmacy to Close as Other Local Businesses Seek Edge in Competitive Market
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – As another long-time “Mom & Pop” store in the Holland area plans to close its doors, it brings the question of the future of family-owned business entities back into the forefront locally. This past Saturday, Jim and Jamie Bussis announced...
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
Beach-cleaning robots? Muskegon's got them
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tens of millions of people depend upon the water that comes from right here in our backyard. Yet, all of that's under threat from a growing plastic problem. Studies show up to 22-million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes basin annually. A one-of-a-kind partnership to...
WILX-TV
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
Grand Rapids elementary school's 'Granny K' makes school days better for second graders
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Being a second-grader can be tough sometimes. Katherine Higgins makes the day a little easier for the students in Mrs. Contreras' classroom at East Leonard Elementary. "She looks kids in the eye, she just makes them feel loved," said Lindsey Contreras, "She just gives the...
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
Battle Creek announces finalists for fire chief
Residents in Battle Creek will have the opportunity to hear from the final candidates for fire chief and give their feedback this week.
wgvunews.org
Kent County Public School staffing shortages a ‘microcosm’ of what is happening across the state
As Grand Rapids Public Schools welcomes students back Tuesday for first day of the 2022-2023 academic year, districts across Kent County are all grappling with severe staffing shortages. According to the Kent Intermediate School District, there are over 100 full and part time positions at public schools across the county,...
10 of Michigan’s 45 E. coli outbreak cases are in Kent County
As federal health officials investigate a possible link between a multistate E. coli outbreak and lettuce served on sandwiches at some Wendy's franchises, the number of cases in Michigan continues to grow.
cbs3duluth.com
DNR announces changes to deer hunting in Grand Rapids
The Embarrass Region Fair kicks off Friday, August 26. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. City by City: 8/22/22. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT. The Duluth Heritage Center is...
