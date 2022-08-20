ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point University

Five Recent GCS Graduates Awarded Full-Tuition shift_ed Scholarships to HPU

Five Recent GCS Graduates Awarded Full-Tuition shift_ed Scholarships to HPU. HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 – High Point University and shift_ed are pleased to announce five Guilford County Schools graduates have been awarded shift_ed scholarships, which will cover tuition, fees and books at HPU beginning this fall. Two of the scholarships are dedicated each year to students who represent the first generation in their family to go to college.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Dylan Raab Continues Her Education With Confidence

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Internship Profile: Julianna Raymond Manages Events

Major: Event management with a minor in social media marketing. Internship: Raymond joined Robert Event Group in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a summer events intern. In her role, she learned what goes into the planning of small and large-scale events including the 16-day Welcome America Festival. How HPU helped you get...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Erin Huebner Follows Her Passion

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
