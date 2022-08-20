Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Interim Rock Valley CSD Superintendent Is Former Sheldon CSD Superintendent
Rock Valley, Iowa — Students going back to school in Rock Valley this Tuesday will meet a new superintendent. Well, a new interim superintendent anyway. And his name will be a familiar one to many Sheldon area residents. Former Rock Valley Community School District Superintendent Chad Janzen has resigned...
Sioux City Journal
Seven Sioux City school board candidates for open position say why they want to serve
SIOUX CITY — Helping students become successful, hiring a new superintendent, becoming a more attractive school district and retaining teachers are a few of the reasons seven candidates are vying for an open seat on the Sioux City school board. The candidates include former board member Flora Lee, former...
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar churches ending summer with bash
PRIMGHAR—The 2022 O’Brien County Fair is over, but the fairgrounds will be abuzz again Wednesday, Sept. 7, thanks to the “End-of-Summer Bash” Primghar churches are putting on. The shindig, which is free and open to the public, will be held 5-8:30 p.m. and feature food trucks,...
kwit.org
Sioux City Area Parents Put in a Pinch After Popular Before-and-After School Program Faces Problems
Thousands of students returned to class today in Sioux City. But issues facing an after-school program took the excitement out of the milestone for some families in the metro area. Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer explains. “I have always been happy with their service.”. For years, this Sioux City...
nwestiowa.com
Rods ’N’ Rides to Rock Rapids Aug. 28
SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, Aug. 28. The group will leave Centre Mall in Sioux Center at 9 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service at West Side Park in Rock Rapids. A light breakfast will be served before the worship service by First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Lunch site suggestion: Pizza Ranch in Luverne, MN.
kiwaradio.com
Former Sioux Center Hospital Property Being Purchased For Office, Possible Retail Space
Sioux Center, Iowa — If you’ve been in Sioux Center recently, you may have seen marker flags on the former Sioux Center Hospital property along Highway 75, and wondered if someone was buying it. The answer is yes. According to City of Sioux Center officials, a development group...
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 22
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 22 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)
nwestiowa.com
South O'Brien Elementary finishes updates
PRIMGHAR—South O’Brien Elementary principal Michael Morran said the feeling of having newly renovated spaces at the Primghar school is similar to that of driving a new car. “Everything’s been updated. It’s brand new,” Morran said. The remodel work started soon after Memorial Day and concluded...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
Painted rock on Sioux City riverfront dedicated to Sgt. Floyd
The Sioux City riverfront has a new marker to commemorate the life of Sgt. Floyd who lost his life on the banks of the river that bears his name.
Sioux City Seeing Increase In RSV Cases
(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City area is seeing an increase in R-S-V cases — the virus usually associated with infants and the elderly. Mercy One Doctor, Steven Joyce, says the most recent cases have been among older adults, and it can be more severe for those with emphysema, C-O-P-D, heart failure, and other “complicated medical conditions.” He says people who get sick with R-S-V might think they have a cold, and some worry it could be COVID. Joyce says the only thing that can be done about R-S-V is to let it run its course, which usually takes seven to ten days.
nwestiowa.com
Hull farm blooms in flower-powered niche
HULL—Tucked inside the horizon-subsuming expanse of corn and soybeans, there are a few acres spared for something a little less monotonous. The country corner of Alissa’s Flower Farm & Designs has always been home to not-so-ordinary agriculture. Alissa Van Zweden’s parents ran the property as an organic vegetable...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
kscj.com
SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29
THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SCPD: Homeowner fires single round after confrontation
A homeowner allegedly fired a shot to get an unknown party to leave his property.
kicdam.com
Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
nwestiowa.com
Fischer takes long-awaited Girl Scout trip
SHELDON—Reegan Fischer, 17, of Sheldon experienced a lot of firsts during her girl scout pilgrimage to Savannah, GA, June 18-25. Fischer raised the money for the trip over a few years, selling Girl Scout Cookies. The trip was originally going to take place in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
