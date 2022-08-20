ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Innocent bystander hit by 2 gunmen in the Bronx, suspects at large

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TtpD_0hOhryN400

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An innocent bystander was shot as two men unloaded guns at an unknown target in the Bronx shortly after midnight on Friday, police announced Saturday.

The suspects were hanging out with a group on East 165 Street near Rev. Robert G Lane Boulevard in Morrisania around 12:21 a.m. when they started shooting, according to officials.

They struck a 47-year-old man walking with his 53-year-old wife in his arm before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The shooters also reportedly hit three unoccupied parked vehicles.

The NYPD has not yet made any arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Cars
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nyc Health Hospitals#Shooting#Guns#The Bronx#Violent Crime#East 165 Street#Ems#Lincoln#Crime Stoppers
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx tenants say group of teenagers are constantly terrorizing residents

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in the Bronx say they've been terrorized over and over again by out-of-control teenagers.Some of the victims spoke to CBS2's Kevin Rincon on Tuesday."My neighbors, all my neighbors here, they're afraid. It's terrible. They lock the windows at night," Victor Gonzalez said.Gonzalez has lived on the corner of 169th and Morris Avenue for 37 years. He said he has never had any problems, until now."Every day we've got fear coming home at night," Gonzalez said.He said teenagers have been assaulting residents at this building, many of them senior citizens, for no reason. He...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

Two scooter-riding suspects wanted in Bronx gunpoint robberies, cops say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding suspects snatched chains and cash at gunpoint during an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said. The three incidents occurred in less than an hour on Aug. 14. In the first incident, the two suspects approached a 42-year-old man near University Avenue and West 180th Street at around […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Luna Elias, 13, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luna Elias. 2337 Andrews Avenue. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy