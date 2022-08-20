VIDEO: Innocent bystander hit by 2 gunmen in the Bronx, suspects at large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An innocent bystander was shot as two men unloaded guns at an unknown target in the Bronx shortly after midnight on Friday, police announced Saturday.

The suspects were hanging out with a group on East 165 Street near Rev. Robert G Lane Boulevard in Morrisania around 12:21 a.m. when they started shooting, according to officials.

They struck a 47-year-old man walking with his 53-year-old wife in his arm before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The shooters also reportedly hit three unoccupied parked vehicles.

The NYPD has not yet made any arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.