Two men shot to death in Lynn, police investigating
LYNN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. The Essex County DA says two adult men were found shot to death in the area of 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is under...
DA: Four members of the same family are dead after multiple shootings in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — Violence erupted in Lynn on Tuesday, leaving four people - all relatives - dead from shootings. The victims include three men, and the “potential suspect,” a woman who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Essex County District Attorney’s office says it all...
4 dead in Lynn in apparent homicide-suicide, officials say
Four people died Tuesday night in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn, officials said, in which a woman is believed to have shot and killed a pair of men before shooting herself in a parked car. Police later found another man dead in a car nearby, and suspect his death his related to the earlier killings.
whdh.com
Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, identified as man killed crossing Route 1 in Saugus
A Vermont man has been identified as the person struck and killed on Route 1 in Saugus Tuesday night. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, was nearly across the southbound side of the busy throughway, heading for his girlfriend waiting on the far curb when he was struck, the Massachusetts State Police said.
Lowell teenager shot in mall parking lot in New Hampshire; ‘not a random shooting’, police say
A 19-year-old man from Lowell was shot in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 22, the town’s police said. Around 6 p.m. the Salem police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Rockingham Mall. People had fled the scene in cars and “on foot,” the police stated. Once Salem police arrived, they declared the mall to be the scene of the crime based on evidence of the shooting.
John Carey indicted in the 1986 murder of Claire Gravel; previously convicted of trying to strangle Hamilton woman to death
A suspect in the 1986 murder of Claire Gravel has been indicted, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett announced a during a press conference Wednesday morning. The suspect is John Carey, 63, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in connection to a 2008 conviction where he tried to strangle a Hamilton woman to death. He was charged with home invasion, attempted murder and assault and battery in the 2008 case, according to the Salem News. He is currently incarcerated at MCI Concord.
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say
SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
WCVB
Suspect in rape at Tufts Medical Center MBTA Station in Boston taken into custody
BOSTON — A man who is accused of committing rape at a Boston MBTA station earlier this month was taken into custody Monday, Transit police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, was wanted in connection with an Aug. 4 sexual assault that happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Tufts Medical Center Station.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
WMUR.com
Salem police confirm shooting at mall
SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 18-Year-Old Salem Gebru
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Salem Gebru, 18, who was last seen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the area of 225 Albany Street (AC Hotel). GEBRU was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Chuck Taylor sneakers.
WCVB
Boston police: 11-year-old breaks into store with hammer, steals vape cartridges
BOSTON — An 11-year-old boy used a hammer to break the windows of a 7-Eleven store to steal vape cartridges, Boston police said. At about 4:11 a.m., Boston officers responded to 473 West Broadway St. in South Boston for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. Arriving...
‘Leo’ helped by LEO at Logan after bolting from a car during a passenger pickup
EAST BOSTON — Law enforcement officers at Logan Airport are credited with reuniting a wayward pup with her owner. The dog, named Leo, apparently took off during a pickup attempt at Terminal E. According to a post on social media, Troopers assigned to State Police-Logan were alerted Tuesday by...
Joel Batista-Viera, man accused of setting fire to Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, pleads not guilty
A 42-year-old Webster man accused of setting fire to a Webster Chinese restaurant and breaking into several other area restaurants pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Joel Batista-Viera was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury earlier this month on charges in connection with a fire that destroyed...
‘Murders Before the Marathon’: A new documentary examines Waltham slayings and Boston Marathon bombing
A Boston journalist poses an uncomfortable question in the new docuseries: "If police investigated this thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?" On September 11, 2011 — the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — the town of Waltham was shaken by a triple homicide. No one has officially been charged in the slaying, but a new Hulu docuseries examines Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s ties to the murder, and questions why authorities have never charged anyone in the case almost 11 years later.
Police: Woman critically assaulted by son in Middletown
A man is facing charges after assaulting his mother over the weekend, according to Middletown police.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Route 1 in Saugus
A person struck by a car on Route 1 near a car dealership in Saugus suffered serious injuries, WCVB reported. Troopers responded to a pedestrian crash on Route 1 south in the area of the York Ford dealership around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the news station reported. The victim has...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
