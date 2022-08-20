ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two men shot to death in Lynn, police investigating

LYNN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. The Essex County DA says two adult men were found shot to death in the area of 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is under...
MassLive.com

4 dead in Lynn in apparent homicide-suicide, officials say

Four people died Tuesday night in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn, officials said, in which a woman is believed to have shot and killed a pair of men before shooting herself in a parked car. Police later found another man dead in a car nearby, and suspect his death his related to the earlier killings.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
SAUGUS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Lowell teenager shot in mall parking lot in New Hampshire; ‘not a random shooting’, police say

A 19-year-old man from Lowell was shot in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 22, the town’s police said. Around 6 p.m. the Salem police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Rockingham Mall. People had fled the scene in cars and “on foot,” the police stated. Once Salem police arrived, they declared the mall to be the scene of the crime based on evidence of the shooting.
SALEM, NH
MassLive.com

John Carey indicted in the 1986 murder of Claire Gravel; previously convicted of trying to strangle Hamilton woman to death

A suspect in the 1986 murder of Claire Gravel has been indicted, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett announced a during a press conference Wednesday morning. The suspect is John Carey, 63, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in connection to a 2008 conviction where he tried to strangle a Hamilton woman to death. He was charged with home invasion, attempted murder and assault and battery in the 2008 case, according to the Salem News. He is currently incarcerated at MCI Concord.
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WCVB

Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say

SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
SAUGUS, MA
WMUR.com

Salem police confirm shooting at mall

SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
SALEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 18-Year-Old Salem Gebru

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Salem Gebru, 18, who was last seen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the area of 225 Albany Street (AC Hotel). GEBRU was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Chuck Taylor sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Murders Before the Marathon’: A new documentary examines Waltham slayings and Boston Marathon bombing

A Boston journalist poses an uncomfortable question in the new docuseries: "If police investigated this thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?" On September 11, 2011 — the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — the town of Waltham was shaken by a triple homicide. No one has officially been charged in the slaying, but a new Hulu docuseries examines Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s ties to the murder, and questions why authorities have never charged anyone in the case almost 11 years later.
WALTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy