Recent grant for Medical Corridor enhances need for medical feeder school

This is election time in Shreveport, and those running for office are going to be talking ad nauseum about economic development and jobs, which is what they are supposed to do. In the past I have talked about the medical corridor in Shreveport, and its importance to the economic viability of the city.

The recent grant of 22 million dollars to improve access to the medical corridor in Shreveport is just what the doctor ordered, and enhances the need for a feeder high school that can provide a pathway for those students who want to pursue careers in the medical field.

Shreveport is at a crossroads right now, and there is a great need for leaders in Shreveport to have that vison thing. They need to look to the future, and explore new opportunities that can propel the city to the next level.

It is extremely important for leaders to offer plans that can enhance the city economically and socially. The leader who is willing to think out of the box, is usually the leader that is going to be successful.

This is a time for leaders like School Board Superintendent Lamar Goree, who has been one of those leaders who has had a vision, and has pursued that vision when it comes to Caddo Parish Schools. Under his leadership, the parish has seen verifiable improvements that have been well documented.

That is why it is important for him and others in position of leadership to take a hard look at the medical corridor of Shreveport, and the vast opportunities that are available to the young people who want to be a part of the medical field. It will also be incumbent on the next mayor, whoever that will be, to look at the medical corridor as an engine for economic development and jobs.

Access to a quality education is the key to solving many of the problems that exist in Shreveport. It is not the see all, be all, but providing new avenues for young people to take advantage of is vitally important, and one of the fastest growing needs is for workers is the medical field.

There is a great need now, and in the future for a well-trained health care workforce as the population ages and with advancements in medical treatments. With a higher skilled workforce comes higher salaries, increase in the tax base, higher standard of living, revitalization of the area and genuine hope for a better future for the students and citizens.

In early June, I wrote about the proposal for the Fair Park High School for Medical Professions, saying that this was a no brainer and greatly needed. Then in late June we saw the heads of our major hospitals along with others medical leaders gathered at a news conference explaining the critical need for nurses and other medical staff in our area.

Currently there is a serious need in the medical community. With the aging population and medical advances, the demand for trained medical workers and professionals will continue to grow. A shortage of medical workers effects all of us now and in the future and will continue to be an issue if we do not address it now.

After all, Shreveport is the medical hub of the Ark-La-Tex, and a point of great pride in our area. This is an opportunity for Shreveport to show we can, as a community, come together to improve our city.

This can be done by bringing together the educational community, the hospitals and other medical providers, industry and civic leaders and citizens to provide opportunities for our youth and provide the necessary and much needed medical services for our citizens.

Why not step forward and implement the plan for the Fair Park High School for Medical Professions? The Fair Park High School for Medical Professions provides an opportunity to educate qualified Caddo students interested in a career in the medical field. So many of our youth are left with no hope and no plan to help them move forward.

This plan will start early in the educational process going into the elementary and middle schools to introduce medical career opportunities to the students and help them understand the value of their education. The goal will be to keep students engaged in education giving them hope for a brighter future, providing workforce and economic development for the area.

This could be a much-needed revitalization for our community. In addition, this proposal will enhance the Caddo Parish School System and show its willingness and ability to provide the area with the workforce needed to expand and support our medical economy. The Fair Park High School for Medical Professions would be a real feather in the cap of the Caddo Parish School System.

Successful leaders have something that other leaders who are not as successful may not have, and that something is a vision. Leaders with vision see the opportunities, and they pursue those opportunities with the kind of determination that can turn those visions into reality. A vision is nothing more than looking forward and seeing the possibilities that exist at a given time or period. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com