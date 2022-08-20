Football roundup: Indian Valley's Grady Kinsey makes impressive debut

Freshman Grady Kinsey rushed for 122 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns as Indian Valley defeated visiting Beaver Local, 41-14, to open the 2022 football season on Friday night.

Senior Gavin Henry also surpassed 100 yards, rushing for 108, and he found the end zone twice as well.

Quarterback Sam Carter completed 10 of 20 passes for 160 yards, with Henry catching six passes for 53 yards and Kolton Thomas catching three for 64.

Kicker Daniel Miller accounted for 11 of the Braves’ points, with five extra points and two field goals.

Harrison Central 36, Claymont 18

Graydon Mooneyham threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns for Claymont.

AJ Bowsher added 113 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored a TD.

Brody Moreland was the Mustangs’ top receiver with seven catches for 64 yards and a score. Alec Terakedis also found the end zone as Mooneyham completed 16 of 27 passes.

Harrison Centrals’ Mykel Quito scored four touchdowns as the Huskies built a 36-12 lead after three quarters. Quito finished with 24 carries for 118 yards.

Rittman 32, Strasburg 6

Rittman won its eighth consecutive non-conference opener in convincing fashion.

Rittman's sophomore running back Artie Sonego was at the center of the winning effort, rushing for 142 yards and two scores on 23 carries. QB Jaxon Miller also added 108 yards passing and a touchdown pass — a 14-yarder to Jonah Carr.

Dak Mutter also played a big role in the win, returning an interception for a 20-yard TD. Logan Pelfrey scored the Indians' final touchdown on a 50-yard fumble return.

Waynedale 21, Tusky Valley 20

Tusky Valley had a productive night offensively, amassing 367 total yards. Beau Wolf led the way with a school-record 266 receiving yards on 17 receptions.

Logan McKinney added 39 yards rushing and a score, and he completed 13 of 21 passes for 196 yards. Overall, the Trojans completed 23 of 35 passes for 310 yards.

But, Brant Herman's blocked extra point in the fourth quarter helped Waynedale pick up the narrow win.

Timmy Short caught four passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns while also coming down with an interception. Both of Short's TDs were 75-plus yards.

The Golden Bears finished with three picks, with Jaden Zuercher and Jeremy Reber also adding interceptions. Those turnovers proved to be the difference as Waynedale finished plus-three in the takeaway battle.

Bears QB Jaiden Barnes finished his day with 182 yards and two TDs passing and rushed for a 5-yard touchdown.

Tusky Central 63, Fisher Catholic 14

No details were available for this game.

