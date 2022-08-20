Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic
(NEXSTAR) – The downtown districts of several California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the “initial shock of the pandemic” — i.e., the migration of workers to non-downtown areas or the suburbs — to the rate at which those downtown areas were being visited as of May 2022.
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall
Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
SFGate
California to protect health benefits for young immigrants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. California already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
KTVU FOX 2
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
SoCal will be slightly cooler Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California will be slightly cooler on Wednesday, but the region will still be warm. Plus, a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
KGET 17
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida...
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
KCET
Residents of California’s Warehouse Hub Push Pause on New Development
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Southern California's Inland Empire, the hub of the nation's e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent...
KGET 17
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he...
Inland Empire experiencing higher inflation rate than Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. Jonathan Linden: Each month...
holtvilletribune.com
Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win
IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
thepalmspringspost.com
It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity: Desert has been extra sticky this summer
Anyone who has lived multiple summers in the desert knows “monsoon season” — and the sticky humidity that accompanies it — is a thing. And if you’re thinking this year has been extra sticky for extra long, you’re right. At issue: Experts at the...
High-flying Drone Airbus Zephyr Crashed In Arizona
Just hours before the record for the longest flight ever recorded by an aircraft, Airbus' high-flying drone Zephyr crashed in the desert. The solar-powered Zephyr drone crashed over the Arizona desert after a long-haul flight of 64 days. The solar sailor's route suddenly became invisible on tracking websites and did not appear again, as was usual. According to the US magazine Simple Flying, the data shows a vertical sink rate that increased rapidly, hurtling to the ground at speeds of up to 83 kilometers per hour.
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
places.travel
All American Road Trip: 5 Days to Explore California’s Desert Country and 2 National Parks
California Desert Country is like nowhere else on the planet. Get ready to drive through naturally carved landscapes, answer the call of calderas, have your nerves rattled by rattlesnakes and bow among canyons during spiritual sunsets. This is your itinerary for five days in the California desert without boundaries. Cross...
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
Body in car found in lake during search for Kiely Rodni, California teen missing for two weeks
Law enforcement has been notified, according to the independent search team, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.
