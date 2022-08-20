ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KGET 17

Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – The downtown districts of several California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the "initial shock of the pandemic" — i.e., the migration of workers to non-downtown areas or the suburbs — to the rate at which those downtown areas were being visited as of May 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Mark Hake

Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

California to protect health benefits for young immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. California already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
KTVU FOX 2

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET 17

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
ARIZONA STATE
KCET

Residents of California's Warehouse Hub Push Pause on New Development

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Southern California's Inland Empire, the hub of the nation's e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he...
AUBURN, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win

IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
IMPERIAL, CA
Abdul Ghani

High-flying Drone Airbus Zephyr Crashed In Arizona

Just hours before the record for the longest flight ever recorded by an aircraft, Airbus' high-flying drone Zephyr crashed in the desert. The solar-powered Zephyr drone crashed over the Arizona desert after a long-haul flight of 64 days. The solar sailor's route suddenly became invisible on tracking websites and did not appear again, as was usual. According to the US magazine Simple Flying, the data shows a vertical sink rate that increased rapidly, hurtling to the ground at speeds of up to 83 kilometers per hour.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ

