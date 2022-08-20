ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Out-of-touch politicians ask, 'Is it me?' then blame voters for their loss

By Jon Gabriel
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpFk4_0hOhpulk00

Though it had been predicted for months, Rep. Liz Cheney’s loss to Harriet Hageman dominated politics this week, in Wyoming and beyond.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain warned that the outcome proved “the American people are going to have to fight for their democracy.” CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota doubled-down, asking of Wyoming voters, “What does that mean for our democracy?”

It seems the problem with our democracy is that citizens keep voting for people the Beltway doesn’t like. Both Democratic pols and Never Trump Republicans condemned the Cowboy State rabble.

It reminds me of Principal Skinner from “The Simpsons,” asking “Am I out of touch?” before quickly deciding, “No, it’s the children who are wrong.”

Cheney's loss is democracy in action

Whether the political class likes the outcome or not, Wyoming’s GOP primary was the very definition of democracy. If a senator or representative doesn’t serve their constituents, they get booted. It’s not as complicated as some pundits want to make it.

Two months ago, seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon was ousted by an upstart in his primary. Voters from the 5th Congressional District were unhappy that the Democrat dragged his feet on President Biden’s agenda, so they replaced him with challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Another view:Enjoy Cheney now, Democrats. One day you'll hate her

That story didn’t spark murmurs of “democracy in peril.” Few even noticed. Citizens decided the incumbent wasn’t a good fit for their district and voted accordingly. Similar results have happened every election cycle for more than two centuries.

Trump, of course, complicates things. He’s been out of office for nearly two years and talking heads still can’t get enough of the guy. Rep. Cheney’s third and final term saw her pivot to a monomaniacal focus on sticking it to the former president instead of dealing with the issues her constituents actually cared about.

Want to win? Focus on what voters want

If the top issue facing Wyoming Republicans was punishing Trump for Jan. 6, Cheney would have been a shoo-in. Instead, her base was more concerned with the 372 things Biden’s messed up since then.

Wyomingites (Wyomingians? Wyomese?) are upset about the administration’s war on fossil fuels, broken supply chains and inflation – kitchen-table issues that have made their lives worse on a daily basis. Imagine that.

“But they should focus on Jan. 6,” you say. Well, they don’t. Now what?

Perhaps a shrewder politician could have threaded the needle between policy and personality; reprimanding Trump while countering Biden’s agenda. But Liz Cheney didn’t gain office by shrewdness, rather by having a famous last name.

She only lived in Wyoming a few years as a kid before buying a house there 10 years ago to begin a political career. The rest of her life was spent in her real home, Washington, D.C.

Unsurprisingly, her behavior in office reflected this. She was so focused on winning over Washington and Manhattan, she forgot about Casper and Cheyenne. Her voters noticed and acted accordingly.

Voters aren't always right, but don't scold them

Voters in both parties are sick of “business as usual.” According to Gallup, only a quarter of Americans believe the country’s on the right track while the approval rating for Congress dropped to 7%. It’s surprising more incumbents weren’t tossed this year.

Watching “the experts” get everything wrong for the past two decades hasn’t improved voters’ mood. When our betters demand we choose Candidate A, smart money should bet on Candidate B.

It’s not like voters get everything right; several of my preferred candidates went down in flames over the past few years. That’s democracy for you. But if those second-place finishers want another shot in two years, they better up their game. Scolding the electorate isn’t working.

The political class keeps asking “Are we out of touch?” only to respond, “No, it’s the voters who are wrong.”

They should reassess that answer if they want to stay in office.

Jon Gabriel, a Mesa resident, is editor-in-chief of Ricochet.com and a contributor to The Republic and azcentral.com. On Twitter: @exjon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Oregon State
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Debbie Lesko, Andy Biggs signal investigations coming as Fauci announces his retirement

Republicans including Reps. Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko teased congressional investigations of Dr. Anthony Fauci Monday if the GOP retakes the House in November. Fauci, the top White House medical adviser, announced he is leaving the federal government after more than 50 years fighting disease outbreaks and other public health threats at the National Institutes of Health. He spent much his career in the background, advising seven presidents on public health issues ranging from HIV/AIDS in the 1980s to a smattering of global disease outbreaks after the turn of the century. His work as the public face of the scientific community's response to COVID-19 catapulted made Fauci a household name.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The Oklahoma bigot backed by Kari Lake is no different from her bigoted buddies in Arizona

Opinion: Jarrin Jackson of Oklahoma is vile. But is he any worse than, say, Arizona's Wendy Rogers? Or the other swimmers in Lake's political cesspool?. Sorry, but I am genuinely puzzled by the outrage directed at Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, over her endorsement of a homophobic, white nationalist legislative candidate from Oklahoma who also believes that “the Jews” are evidence that “evil exists.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Alisyn Camerota
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Liz Cheney
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

A guide to voter rights in Wyoming. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. Wyoming was at the forefront of granting women the right to vote – all the way back in 1869, a full 20 years before statehood. Wyoming has been steadfast since on women’s suffrage. But at the same time, voting rights have been clouded by nativism and xenophobia. The state had literacy qualifications, and federal law didn’t grant Native Americans as a whole U.S. citizenship rights until 1924. Wyoming is also one of just eight states, mostly in the South, never to have ratified the 24th Amendment ending poll taxes. More recently, the state in 2017 restored voting rights for certain felons. After the 2020 election, Republicans in the state pushed through a voter ID law.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk. Texas sued Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra last month, arguing that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law commonly referred to as EMTALA, doesn’t require doctors to provide abortions if doing so would violate a state law. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the guidance in Texas, saying the guidance would force physicians to place the health of the pregnant person over that of the fetus or embryo even though EMTALA “is silent as to abortion.” He also said the guidance couldn’t be enforced against members of two national anti-abortion medical organizations, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations. Performing an abortion creates an “emergency medical condition” in the fetus or embryo, the judge wrote.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Ne White House#Republicans#Democrats#Democracy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#American#Cnn#Democratic#Gop
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The Republic joins news organizations challenging Arizona law banning close-range recordings of police

Leer en español Several news organizations, including The Arizona Republic, are joining the ACLU of Arizona to challenge a new state law banning close-range recordings of Arizona police.  House Bill 2319 was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on July 6, making it illegal for Arizonans to record within 8 feet of law enforcement activity. Violators could face a misdemeanor...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mark Brnovich wants to send women back to 1864 on abortion. What's wrong with him?

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich insists on sending women back to territorial times – an era when they couldn’t vote or keep a job after becoming pregnant. Thankfully, Brnovich doesn’t have a magic wand to wave women back to that dark age, but he sure is using his legal powers to try to give modern-day females a taste of what it was like in at least one aspect – abortion. ...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy