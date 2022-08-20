While the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid may not have been the most efficient vehicle, it offered noticeable gains in fuel economy over the standard gasoline-powered model. These mild efficiency improvements, along with other enticing qualities, have prompted Kelley Blue Book to declare the 2013 model year Cadillac Escalade Hybrid as one of the best-used luxury SUVs that can be purchased for less than $30,000.

