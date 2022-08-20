Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Updated 2023 Buick GL8 MPV Family Launches In China
General Motors has just launched the refreshed 2023 Buick GL8 MPV family in China, introducing new design and comfort features to each of the three variants that make up the current range of the Asian country’s exclusive vehicle. The updated 2023 Buick GL8 family features a new front-end design...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $750 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Trax discount offers up to $750 off the 2022 Chevy Trax. That is $500 customer cash when purchasing the subcompact crossover, or $750 cash back on a local market lease. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Corvette discount remains non-existent as are any incentives on “America’s sports car.” But the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray is here and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is on the way. See details below. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Production Heavily Constrained
Anticipation for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, with countless fans eager to get the new mid-engine supercar into their driveway. Unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 production will be heavily constrained for the foreseeable future. According to GM Authority sources, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2022 Buick Envision Service Update Issued Over Inoperative Reading Lights
General Motors has started a service update to address an issue in certain examples of the 2022 model-year Buick Envision compact crossover due to a software issue that may cause the right-hand-side reading lamps to become inoperative. The problem: in affected vehicles, the passenger-side reading lamps in the front and...
gmauthority.com
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is now live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to view the SUV’s new available options and receive a complete pricing estimate on their preferred specification. One of the noteworthy changes applied to the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is a...
gmauthority.com
GM Makes Its Case Why It’s A Good Investment Opportunity
GM recently released its Q2 2022 earnings, which were headlined by $1.7 billion in income on $35.8 billion in revenue, as GM Authority covered previously. In presenting the results, GM also outlined what makes the automaker a good investment opportunity. In a presentation released in conjunction with the Q2 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT6 Sales Place Eighth In Expanded Segment During Q2 2022
Cadillac XT6 sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT6 deliveries totaled 5,599 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 22 percent compared to 7,151 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the...
gmauthority.com
Xcite Automotive To Serve As Photography Provider For GM CarBravo
Chicago-based automotive dealer media and solutions company Xcite Automotive has entered an agreement with GM to serve as the photography and merchandising provider for the automaker’s new web-based used vehicle search tool, CarBravo. Xcite Automotive says it will provide GM dealers with the ability to pay for vehicle merchandising...
gmauthority.com
Average Monthly New Car Payment Reaches $733 In July 2022
With incentive spending sitting at near-record lows and average new-vehicle transaction prices climbing rapidly, it’s no surprise that most American motorists are seeing a sharp rise in their monthly new car payment, too. According to Cox Automotive, the average monthly payment for a new car reached a record $733...
gmauthority.com
Here’s How The BrightDrop Trace Works: Video
Early in 2021, GM launched BrightDrop, offering delivery and logistics companies an ecosystem of last-mile electric delivery solutions, software, and services. Among the products available is the BrightDrop Trace, as featured in the following brief video. Clocking in at just 1-minute, 40-seconds, the video provides an overview of what BrightDrop...
gmauthority.com
Kindred Motorworks Offers Chevy Camaro Restomod Done Differently
There are plenty of shops out there offering high-end Chevy Camaro restomods. However, Kindred Motorworks out of Northern California is taking the restomod process to a whole new level by implementing modern technology that reduces the time it takes to create a top-shelf build, providing the customer with a quality, detail-centric vehicle, without the lengthy turnaround.
gmauthority.com
GMC Brand Average Transaction Price Up 2.6 Percent In July 2022
The average transaction price for a GMC truck, SUV or crossover increased by less than three percent year-over-year in July as demand for the premium manufacturer’s products remained relatively strong. The average price paid for new GMC vehicle stood at $58,368 in July 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book,...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Sales Jump 40 Percent During Q2 2022
GMC Canyon Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Canyon deliveries totaled 7,501 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 40 percent compared to 5,347 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Canyon sales increased about 9 percent...
gmauthority.com
2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid One Of Best Luxury SUVs Under 30K, Says KBB
While the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid may not have been the most efficient vehicle, it offered noticeable gains in fuel economy over the standard gasoline-powered model. These mild efficiency improvements, along with other enticing qualities, have prompted Kelley Blue Book to declare the 2013 model year Cadillac Escalade Hybrid as one of the best-used luxury SUVs that can be purchased for less than $30,000.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM has launched a Customer Satisfaction Program to begin retrofitting heated seats in certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited trucks that were impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage. Certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited models were produced without heated/ventilated front seats, heated front seats...
gmauthority.com
GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV
As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
gmauthority.com
One-Of-One 1960 Chevy Corvair Coupe Speciale Offered In Monterey
The Chevy Corvair debuted for the 1960 model year. The Corvair moniker came from a blending of Corvette and Bel Air, with the “air” portion a direct reference to the Corvair’s air-cooled, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. When it was introduced, the Corvair was offered in base and deluxe sedan configurations, with the entry-level sedan sparsely equipped to keep the sticker price under $2,000. Both sedans were propelled by the 145 cubic-inch Chevrolet Turbo Air air-cooled six producing 80 horsepower. The Corvair was intended to compete with offerings from Porsche, Volkswagen, and other compact imports.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Heavy-Duty Trailering Package Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade debuts the third model year of the latest fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a few updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year, including the introduction of the new Cadillac Escalade-V performance model. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade’s Heavy-Duty Trailering package is currently unavailable.
Comments / 0