China

Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
Anita Durairaj

A church in Ethiopia claims to possess the Ark of the Covenant

A replica of the Ark of the CovenantCredit: Graph+sas; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant contains two stone tablets with the inscription of the Ten Commandments. The ark is described as a wooden chest with a lid. The ark is covered in pure gold.
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
Apartment Therapy

