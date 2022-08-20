Read full article on original website
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
I'm an American who's lived in South Korea for 9 years. Here are 9 things I don't miss about the US.
When I moved to Asia, I left behind pricey doctor appointments, tipping rules, and in-unit laundry. Almost 10 years later, I still don't miss them.
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
CNBC
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
A church in Ethiopia claims to possess the Ark of the Covenant
A replica of the Ark of the CovenantCredit: Graph+sas; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant contains two stone tablets with the inscription of the Ten Commandments. The ark is described as a wooden chest with a lid. The ark is covered in pure gold.
Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years
Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
Good News Network
Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey
An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
I got my nails done at a salon in Japan, and the lavish $40 experience made American salons seem eons behind
Okinawa's Cocok Spa had free snacks and drinks, comfy chairs, and more perks that made my pedicure way better than what I've gotten at US salons.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota
The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
Dramatic video captures the moment a massive 40-meter superyacht sank off the coast of Italy
The Italian Coast Guard had to rescue nine people from the sinking ship off the coast of Catanzaro Marina.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
