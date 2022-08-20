Read full article on original website
3d ago
"Alleged" LoL i think you meant "documented"😂its already been proven there are sherif gangs in LA county and in LA county jail
Annette Brown
4d ago
sheriff Gangs Killin our community an Villanueva is responsible for them PERIODT an LUNA AIN'T NO BETTER
Related
Loma Linda pastor convicted of molesting child; authorities warn of other victims
A Loma Linda man accused of molesting a child was found guilty and sentenced to four months in prison following a trial in San Bernardino County. Now authorities warn there could be other victims who were sexually abused by the former pastor. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Harold Dien in 2018 after receiving a […]
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during weekend street takeover crackdown
Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers. The LAPD announced Tuesday that, in addition to the arrests, officers issued 82 citations, 34 vehicles were impounded, and “numerous” takeovers were either disrupted […]
Charges filed against suspects who tried to abduct 1-year-old child
Multiple charges have been filed against the two suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a 1-year-old child in Long Beach in broad daylight.
South LA Gang Member Pleads Guilty in Drug Distribution Case
A South Los Angeles gang member pleaded guilty today to a federal narcotics charge for conspiring to distribute drugs such as crack cocaine and methamphetamine from a local storefront.
3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring
CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Montebello
A homicide investigation is underway in Montebello, after a man was fatally shot in the back Monday afternoon. The scene unfolded a little before 3:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched following reports of a shooting.According to deputies, the man was lying between two motorhomes and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information readily available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Canyon News
28 Violent Gang Members Arrested
WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
thedowneypatriot.com
Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman
DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
Fontana Herald News
Felon who was released on bail is arrested after allegedly being found with weapons and drugs
A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for allegedly robbing...
glendaleca.gov
Male and Female Arrested for Identity Theft
On August 19, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) were patrolling along the 1100 block of Alameda Ave. when they observed a vehicle in violation of a Glendale Municipal Code. The officers approached the vehicle and contacted the male seated on the driver’s side, 37-year-old Hmayak Kurazyan of Glendale. Kurazyan was on active parole, and during the investigation, 36-year-old Lilit Vardumyan of Glendale approached the vehicle with numerous items in her hands. Officers learned that Vardumyan had driven to the location. During the contact, officers observed a collapsible baton in the driver’s door panel. A vehicle search produced a wallet containing personal identifying information for other individuals, a bank card, credit cards, a check and tax form, two driver’s licenses, social security card, and an employment card all belonging to other individuals. Also in the vehicle was a window inflater jam, methamphetamine pipe, an Apple Watch wrapped in foil, and a flashlight. Officers then performed a parole compliance check at Kurazyan’s residence which resulted in the discovery of a baggie containing 23 Adderall pills and a methamphetamine pipe. During the investigation, officers discovered that two of the three victims of identity theft had recently had their vehicles broken into where their credit cards and other items containing personal identifying information was stolen. Ultimately, Kurazyan was arrested and booked for identity theft with prior conviction, carrying a collapsible baton, receiving known stolen property, and controlled substance paraphernalia. Vardumyan was arrested and booked for identity theft, controlled substance paraphernalia, and for violating a court order.
Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint nabs one suspect
On Friday, August 19, 2021 (1) driver was arrested for DUI at a DUI checkpoint. The DUI checkpoint was held at Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
Parents angry, ‘disgusted’ after Riverside girl attacked in elementary school restroom
“There’s no place safe for your kids these days.” That was a sentiment expressed by many parents as they dropped off their children at McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside Monday morning. The heightened alert comes three days after police say a registered sex offender, Logan Nighswonger, 32, climbed a 6-foot fence and tried to sexually […]
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Deputy Testifies Dead Rat Was Warning From Colleagues
“They leave dead rats in front of people’s homes or in backyards,” the deputy told the Civilian Oversight Commission during its fifth hearing on deputy gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
