On August 19, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) were patrolling along the 1100 block of Alameda Ave. when they observed a vehicle in violation of a Glendale Municipal Code. The officers approached the vehicle and contacted the male seated on the driver’s side, 37-year-old Hmayak Kurazyan of Glendale. Kurazyan was on active parole, and during the investigation, 36-year-old Lilit Vardumyan of Glendale approached the vehicle with numerous items in her hands. Officers learned that Vardumyan had driven to the location. During the contact, officers observed a collapsible baton in the driver’s door panel. A vehicle search produced a wallet containing personal identifying information for other individuals, a bank card, credit cards, a check and tax form, two driver’s licenses, social security card, and an employment card all belonging to other individuals. Also in the vehicle was a window inflater jam, methamphetamine pipe, an Apple Watch wrapped in foil, and a flashlight. Officers then performed a parole compliance check at Kurazyan’s residence which resulted in the discovery of a baggie containing 23 Adderall pills and a methamphetamine pipe. During the investigation, officers discovered that two of the three victims of identity theft had recently had their vehicles broken into where their credit cards and other items containing personal identifying information was stolen. Ultimately, Kurazyan was arrested and booked for identity theft with prior conviction, carrying a collapsible baton, receiving known stolen property, and controlled substance paraphernalia. Vardumyan was arrested and booked for identity theft, controlled substance paraphernalia, and for violating a court order.

