Read full article on original website
Related
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Motley Fool
HBO Max and Discovery+ Are Combining Into One Service: What This Means for You
How will HBO Max be impacted by its merger with Discovery+?. Discovery acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T this past April, to form Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the largest media companies. CEO David Zaslav announced the future merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ in summer 2023, as part of their strategy...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle Says 'We Had to Leave Our Baby' After Fire in Archie's Room
The Duchess of Sussex had some veiled criticism of the palace in her new 'Archetypes' podcast: "What do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement?"
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
People
'House of the Dragon' Reviews Arrive, What Critics Are Saying About the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated follow-up to HBO's Game of Thrones is nearly here, and reviews have landed. House of the Dragon was reviewed by several critics, who naturally compared the prequel, which premieres on HBO Sunday, to its iconic predecessor. While the opinions of the fantasy epic are mostly positive, not every element of the show is garnering praise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law viewers all say the same thing as new Marvel series finally hits Disney+
NEW DISNEY+ series She-Hulk makes HUGE impact addressing female empowerment and "already making history" after the first episode. Fans praise the new heroine that "could have defeated Thanos" after watching episode one of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk centres around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who...
Ireland Baldwin shows off platinum blond buzz cut: 'I've always wanted to do this'
Ireland Baldwin is loving her new buzz cut. The 26-year-old model unveiled her latest hair transformation in a pair of selfies posted to Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George R.R. Martin Compares ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Strategy to ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’
When “House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO tonight, it will mark the beginning of a new era for the “Game of Thrones” franchise. While the spin-off is unlikely to fully live up to all expectations, the series will serve as an effective way to gauge fans’ appetites for future adventures in Westeros. If enthusiasm turns out to be high, HBO has no shortage of other ideas in the pipeline. In a new interview with the New York Times, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin offered more detail about the wide range of spin-offs that HBO has in development and...
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn helped pick out tattoo designs for his character, according to the show's makeup artist
Insider recently spoke with Amy L. Forsythe, the Emmy-nominated lead makeup artist for all four seasons of "Stranger Things."
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Apartment Therapy
55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0