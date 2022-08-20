ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls, NY
2 On Your Side

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the seventh beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police investigating incident on North Bailey Avenue

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating an incident that took place early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. Officers say part of North Bailey Avenue is currently closed between Eggert Road and Longmeadow road. Drivers and pedestrians are being told to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
Brian Higgins
2 On Your Side

14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

