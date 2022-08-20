Read full article on original website
Zephyr closes on Buffalo land for planned $300M cannabis campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction on the first building in a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will start this week following the sale of 80 acres of city-owned land to the project’s development team. According to Aug. 24 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s...
Wetzel's Pretzels opening at Walden Galleria this fall
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
Niagara Falls police warn of phone scam
According to police, the scammer pretends to be an NFPD detective and says that there is an outstanding warrant for you or one of your family members. The scammer then requests payment.
Registration now open for Niagara County household hazardous waste collection
NEWFANE, N.Y. — If you have hazardous materials like paint, pool chemicals and other household cleaning products, registration has now opened for the next Niagara County household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event. The collection event will be held on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Town...
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the seventh beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Amherst Police investigating incident on North Bailey Avenue
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating an incident that took place early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. Officers say part of North Bailey Avenue is currently closed between Eggert Road and Longmeadow road. Drivers and pedestrians are being told to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
Community leaders respond to news of 16-year-old Emily Keiper's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two days after 16-year-old Emily Keiper of Niagara Falls was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia formally announced two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, are facing felony charges - including 2nd-degree murder and attempted robbery.
3 Williamsville firefighters honored for 50 years of service
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Three Williamsville firefighters were honored Monday night for their decades of service. Rick Andrews, James Olivieri, and Douglas Richardson have each been with the fire department for 50 years. They joined the force in 1972. They were presented with proclamations at the Williamsville Village board meeting.
Man found dead in garage during Bailey Avenue standoff
Amherst police and SWAT team members were seen investigating on Bailey Avenue for much of Wednesday morning.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward or information about homicide of Anderson Montanez
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Anderson Montanez. Montanez was killed on June 1 at Genesee Street and Bissell Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime...
New concept from longtime restaurant operators to replace Loughran's
SNYDER, N.Y. — A new restaurant concept is coming to Snyder this December, when a group of restaurant owners from Florida hope to develop the same neighborhood feel long enjoyed at the former Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant. Led by Kenmore-Tonawanda natives Joe Freer and Greg Wakeham, Grezi will...
20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Woman dead after boating accident at Lake Ontario
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a boating accident on Saturday. According to the release, the sheriff's office was called out to an accident involving a boat just after 6 p.m. at Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.
