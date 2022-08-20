Claremont McKenna College is firing back after a professor accused the college of censorship and claimed he was disciplined for quoting the "N-word" in class. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Christopher Nadon, a professor of government at the California college, claimed that he quoted Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in a discussion on censorship in the United States, as the book has been removed from libraries and schools because of its use of the N-word.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO