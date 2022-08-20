Read full article on original website
Nikole Hannah-Jones Is Teaching ‘1619’ Seminar At Howard University This Fall
The course will be open to all students and could have a significant impact in opening up the minds of young and talented Black individuals and help shape future leaders. The post Nikole Hannah-Jones Is Teaching ‘1619’ Seminar At Howard University This Fall appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
California college disputes professor's claim school sought to cancel him
Claremont McKenna College is firing back after a professor accused the college of censorship and claimed he was disciplined for quoting the "N-word" in class. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Christopher Nadon, a professor of government at the California college, claimed that he quoted Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in a discussion on censorship in the United States, as the book has been removed from libraries and schools because of its use of the N-word.
