ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lykensvalley.org

Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933

Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
LYKENS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Obituaries
City
Duncannon, PA
City
Lewis Township, PA
Perry County, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
State
Texas State
City
Marysville, PA
County
Perry County, PA
City
Brownstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ephrata, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
State
Hawaii State
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Adams
Person
Bob Ross
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#The Perry County Times#Coke#Bureau Of Labor Relations#Itt Technical Institute
PennLive.com

UPMC to open outpatient centers in Mechanicsburg and Hershey areas

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center officials announced on Tuesday morning that the hospital system is expanding its presence in the Hershey area. UPMC Outpatient Center in Hershey will open at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township in November. “We’re really excited about that,” Elizabeth Ritter, chief operating officer for...
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
campussafetymagazine.com

2 Pa. High School Football Teams Face Hazing Allegations

Two Pennsylvania high school football teams are being investigated for separate hazing incidents that occurred in the same week. Middletown Area High School’s football team is being investigated over an August 11 hazing incident. According to a statement released by Middletown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter, during...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy