BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933
Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Two central Pa. men identified as victims of West Virginia plane crash: report
Two men who died in a plane crash in West Virginia were Lancaster County residents, according to reports. LancasterOnline said 32-year-old Dwayne K. Weaver and 30-year-old Wesley K. Martin have been identified by their families to the outlet as two of the three people on the plane at the time of the crash.
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
Take time to encourage a teacher; they’re facing a tough year | Social Views
Believe it or not, summer vacation is already over for many kids. Next week begins a new school year in Harrisburg, Steelton, Cumberland County and all points in between. And middle schoolers at the Nativity School of Harrisburg were back in classrooms this week. Kudos to churches like the Journey...
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
Walmart warehouses, Capital City Mall tenants and other new business in central Pa.
Walmart has opened its largest facility in the state, a 1.8-million-square-foot center near Shippensburg. And the company will soon open a 400,000-square-foot consolidation center in Lebanon County. Walmart said it will be only its second consolidation center in the entire country. Four new tenants have leased space at the Capital...
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
In competition for jobs and growth, PA must start now | Opinion
The bad news is that Pennsylvania’s chronic economic underperformance has robbed us of prosperity that should have been ours. The good news is that we can set things right if our leaders in Harrisburg choose to embrace a pro-growth, pro-production, pro-jobs agenda – and stick to it. Year...
Western Pa. high school football program pauses season as police investigate hazing incident
As a police investigation into a hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues, another Pennsylvania high school has paused its season after a reported incident within its program. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mohawk has put its season on “temporary hold” while its district and the Lawrence County District...
New Three Dog Bakery in Cumberland County caters to canines
Kayse Eichelberger’s newest career is a far fetch from her days as a hydrogeologist and high school science teacher. But owning and opening Three Dog Bakery in the Trindle Run Center in Silver Spring Twp., Cumberland County, has her and her customers “howling with delight.”. Three Dog Bakery...
UPMC to open outpatient centers in Mechanicsburg and Hershey areas
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center officials announced on Tuesday morning that the hospital system is expanding its presence in the Hershey area. UPMC Outpatient Center in Hershey will open at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township in November. “We’re really excited about that,” Elizabeth Ritter, chief operating officer for...
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
2 Pa. High School Football Teams Face Hazing Allegations
Two Pennsylvania high school football teams are being investigated for separate hazing incidents that occurred in the same week. Middletown Area High School’s football team is being investigated over an August 11 hazing incident. According to a statement released by Middletown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter, during...
Body found in car in Harrisburg, police investigating
Police are investigating a death in the vicinity of Rowland Academy in Harrisburg, according to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg police.
Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
Dauphin County Courts, CASA swear in fifth class of special advocates
Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John F. Cherry administered the oath of service to a new class of Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) on Monday afternoon in Courtroom 1 of the county courthouse. This is the fifth class of special advocates who will represent the best interests of...
