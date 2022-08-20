Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Curaleaf agrees to Oregon suspension, fine after marijuana production fiasco mixed up THC and CBD
Marijuana retailing giant Curaleaf has agreed to a $130,000 fine and a 23-day suspension to resolve state regulators’ investigation into the company’s manufacturing blunder last summer. A Curaleaf bottling plant in Portland mixed up drops of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, with CBD wellness drops. Made from...
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools
With less than a week to go before most Portland schools are back in session, the mayor’s office has directed staff to prioritize clearing homeless encampments near schools. Some camps near schools have already been removed, and city-paid workers are prioritizing clearing more along popular walking routes to elementary and middle schools.
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
Readers respond: Removing dams key for salmon
Thank you to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray for creating a draft report discussing the costs, benefits, and impacts of removing the Lower Snake River dams. This report does not state an opinion on whether the dams should be removed but does make clear that undamming the Lower Snake River offers the best chance for its salmon to recover.
Bark City BBQ closes, Grilled Cheese Grill returns and more Portland restaurant news for August 2022
After an early summer spent focused on the best restaurants in Eugene — and the major international track championship held there for the first time on United States soil — then the last few weeks devouring Portland’s new food cart options (and camping!), the local restaurant news has begun to pile up. Here’s a super-sized roundup of Portland food news you might have missed.
Readers respond: We need gas attendant jobs
As a news organization, you should know you need to explain the who, what, when, where, why and how of an issue. Yet you argue that we should change the state law to allow self-serve gas and neglect to explain why. (“Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas,” Aug. 14) Does it raise our gas prices too much? Are prices higher than in Washington? Is it inconvenient?
WWEEK
Former City of Portland Employee Who Was Working Remotely From Hawaii Sues Over Vaccine Mandate
A former city employee has sued the city of Portland over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate it implemented last year, alleging the city discriminated against her based on religion, then retaliated against her. The plaintiff, a former accountant for the city named Natalya Vasilenko, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court...
Ready to really spread out? Oregon homes for sale on a ranch have acreage and plenty of resort perks
The median sale price of a Portland area home was $566,000 in July, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service report. The typical city lot is around 5,000 square feet. If that doesn’t feel like enough room to spread out, people can pool their funds to purchase an Oregon...
Parents urge transparency after Corbett School District threat concerns
Parents say Corbett School District is not being transparent after waiting a month to notify parents their child was on a “kill list” when a student reportedly took to social media and threatened to murder numerous classmates.
beckersasc.com
Oregon vascular practice welcomes 2 new surgeons
Bend, Ore.-based vascular practice Inovia Vein Specialty Centers is expanding its surgical team. Lauren Wikholm, MD, joined Inovia's clinic in Happy Valley, the practice said Aug. 19. She is a member of the American Venous & Lymphatic Society. Todd Jones, MD, joined the practice's Portland clinic. He is a member...
Readers respond: Ineptitude is unacceptable
Oregon has a broad range of political views. Some of us want more government, some want less. But I think everyone can agree that an inept government is unacceptable. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall made us the focus of embarrassing national news last May through a series of errors. She made it worse by not admitting her mistakes, and then refusing help from the state. And on top of all of that, she refused to give helpful information to the press about what was going on during this black box process.
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it
A cyber scam that fleeced $1.4 million from Portland coffers this spring had been flagged as potentially fraudulent by city treasury officials prior to its approval. Employees with the Portland Housing Bureau, however, still authorized the crooked transaction, records show, marking the largest theft of public funds in the city’s history.
‘Nobody wants to help’: Portland thrift store closing due to crime
A NE Portland thrift store serving those in need is closing its doors due to continued crime.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Dahlia Society Show
Nothing says late summer quite like the beauty of dahlias in bloom. Celebrate the best of this year’s flowers at the Portland Dahlia Society Show. Since 1928, the Portland Dahlia Society has banded together to support and educate fellow dahlia growers. Whether you grow your own or simply have...
OHSU research monkeys to help solve post-COVID human health problems
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University's research monkeys are once again being employed to help solve medical mysteries. This time, the non-human primates will be part of research about why some people who have been infected with COVID-19 develop type one diabetes after their COVID symptoms fade. Studies show those who have had the virus are at increased risk for developing both obesity and diabetes.
columbiagorgenews.com
Tree of Heaven wears out its welcome
UCD starting program to help White Salmon and Bingen residents remove this weed tree. What’s a weed, anyway? They say a weed is simply a plant growing where it’s not wanted, which pretty well describes the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). You’ve seen it, whether you know it or not, because Tree of Heaven is found throughout the Columbia River Gorge – along road edges, backyards, alleys, edges of parking lots, empty lots, cracks in sidewalks.
