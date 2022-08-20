Two Washington, D.C. men go to court next month after allegedly robbing the Home Depot and threatening an employee with pepper spray. On May 19, three suspects walked out of the Home Depot at 400 S. Pickett Street with $2,266.94 worth of power tools and other merchandise. Before they left the store, the three suspects were confronted by a loss prevention officer, according to a search warrant affidavit.

