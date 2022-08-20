Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Police offering $5,000 reward for information in Sudley Manor 7-Eleven shooting
Police have released surveillance photos and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in a Friday double shooting outside Manassas that left one man dead. Police say the victim, 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore of no fixed address, was sitting with two other men on the sidewalk outside...
Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured
WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
Inside Nova
Man charged with killing mother of his child in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County. At 1:49 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in southern Stafford where they found the victim, Aliyah Henderson, 19, with a gunshot wound, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Suspect charged in Alexandria double murder
On the day of the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Francis Rose and later charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.
ffxnow.com
22-year-old arrested for allegedly raping woman at knifepoint in her Reston apartment
(Updated at 10:45 a.m. on 8/24/2022) Fairfax County police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with sexual assault of a woman in her apartment in Reston. Anthony Agee, 22, was charged with intent to commit rape, abduction and the prevention of a 911 call in connection with the Sunday (Aug. 21) incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced in a press conference today (Tuesday).
Ashburn assault victim dies from injuries
The victim of an assault on August 14 at the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn died on Sunday.
Missing man from Fairfax County found safe
UPDATE, Aug. 23, 10:24 a.m. — Virginia State Police cancelled the Senior Alert issued for Richard Hood. It said Fairfax County police said Hood was found safe. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) asked people to keep an eye out for a senior citizen who was missing Tuesday. VSP […]
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
ffxnow.com
FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park
Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
NBC Washington
‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment
A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting
BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
Woodbridge man arrested for breaking into car shop, stealing cash and car keys
A Woodbridge man was arrested on Sunday after using a car battery to break the window of local business and steal cash and several sets of car keys.
alxnow.com
Robbery suspects allegedly threatened Alexandria Home Depot employee with pepper spray
Two Washington, D.C. men go to court next month after allegedly robbing the Home Depot and threatening an employee with pepper spray. On May 19, three suspects walked out of the Home Depot at 400 S. Pickett Street with $2,266.94 worth of power tools and other merchandise. Before they left the store, the three suspects were confronted by a loss prevention officer, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Suspect Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Sixth District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
Inside Nova
InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
fox5dc.com
Prince George’s County police train school resource officers for active shooter threats
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Prince George's County Police Department hosted a daylong training session Tuesday on how to properly respond to active threats in schools. The training session was designed for school resource officers and security personnel. The Prince George's County Fire Department also participated. Prince George’s County...
