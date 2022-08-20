Read full article on original website
Here's how Mount Vernon City Schools is preparing for increased housing
MOUNT VERNON – The potential of hundreds of families entering Mount Vernon, and thus the city schools, has increased exponentially with new housing developments arriving. Mount Vernon Superintendent Bill Seder knows the influx is looming and has conducted multiple discussions pondering the best methods to prepare for it.
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash
ASHLAND – Two Ashland County people were killed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. James J. Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan M. Buzzard, 22, of Ashland died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Patrol stated. Cline was pronounced deceased on scene and Buzzard was transported by the Ashland Fire Department to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland where he was pronounced deceased.
WLWT 5
Ohio artist hosting pumpkin festival with hundreds of blown-glass pumpkins next month
A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch in Ohio featuring hundreds of unique blown-glass pumpkins is returning next month. Jack Pine Studio is hosting its third annual glass pumpkin patch. The show is outdoors and features work from local artists as well as food vendors. The pumpkin patch will be open Sept. 23...
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
What’s that thing on my plant? How to diagnose and heal problems in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On a beautiful summer day last week in Northeast Ohio, the birds were singing, cicadas were humming, and there was a spring in my step as I rounded the corner to pick some fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a dinner salad. I beamed with pride at my tomato plants happily winding up their vertical trellises, when out of the corner of my eye, I spotted it.
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
How a Knox County ministry supports family relationships through faith-based coaching
MOUNT VERNON — Graduations typically signify new beginnings, and that holds true for Heidi Jo Rousseau's August graduation from Central Ohio Technical College. But her real new beginning started in 2018.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
Will construction of Intel’s microchip plant make it even harder to find home repair contractors? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Intel wants 7,000 construction workers to help build its new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation. How will they find the workers amid a national shortage? We’re asking on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with impact editor...
Letter to the Editor: Stop price gouging now
All of us are pleased to see the price of gasoline falling. Yet, hardworking Ohio families still struggle to meet monthly expenses. Big corporations are posting eye-popping profits, yet prices go up, not down. Whether urban or rural, old or young, black or white, we deserve an economy that works...
Texts shed additional light on how Sam Randazzo was named PUCO chair, worked to help FirstEnergy
COLUMBUS, Ohio--Sam Randazzo wasn’t the first choice of FirstEnergy executives to become chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, according to text messages between the executives that recently were made public. But when Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Randazzo chair in early 2019, FirstEnergy expected him to do their...
Food for the hungry opens major grant application
MOUNT VERNON — The Food For The Hungry board has announced the opening of its major grant application. Organizations may request funds for projects and programs more than $10,000 through Sep. 10. Applications and guidelines are available at www.foodforthehungrycares.org.
Ralph M. Stettler
Ralph Milton Stettler, 89, of Mount Vernon OH, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Country Club Center, in Mount Vernon. Ralph was born February 24, 1933, in Waltz Michigan to Everett and Jennie {Roberts} Stettler. To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Stettler as a living tribute, please visit...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
