High schoolers aren't due back to school for another week, but students at this Farmington Hills school are already hard at work — painting their parking lot. These soon-to-be seniors at Mercy High School have been looking forward to this tradition since they were freshman themselves, when they saw the seniors park their cars in brightly colored parking spaces. Even from the street, drivers can catch a glimpse of the pink and blue spaces in the parking lot standing out amid the asphalt.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO