Masks will be recommended, not required for Washtenaw County schools this fall
Masks will be recommended, but not required, for schools in Washtenaw County for the upcoming academic year. This is after the health department issued guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The health department’s recommendations are aimed at keeping kids in classrooms for the 2022/2023 school year. The guidance...
Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older. At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will...
Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission
Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
University of Michigan no longer requiring weekly testing for those with COVID vaccine exemptions
ANN ARBOR, MI - Those who have an exemption from COVID-19 vaccination on the University of Michigan campus are no longer required to test weekly, according to a health update shared by the university ahead of the fall semester. UM’s COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all faculty, staff and students complete...
Seniors at Farmington Hills' Mercy High School can paint their parking spots
High schoolers aren't due back to school for another week, but students at this Farmington Hills school are already hard at work — painting their parking lot. These soon-to-be seniors at Mercy High School have been looking forward to this tradition since they were freshman themselves, when they saw the seniors park their cars in brightly colored parking spaces. Even from the street, drivers can catch a glimpse of the pink and blue spaces in the parking lot standing out amid the asphalt.
Farmington Hills teacher receives national recognition
FARMINGTON — A Farmington Public Schools special education teacher was recognized this year by the Council for Exceptional Children for her work on behalf of children and youth with disabilities and/or gifts and talents, according to a district press release. As it approached its 100th anniversary Aug. 10, the...
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
Bash returns to Plymouth-Canton Schools
Pizza, a petting farm and a plethora of people are in the lineup for the annual Back-to-School Bash at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the bus loop behind Salem High School, 46181 Joy Road in Canton. The whole community is invited. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Developer unveils plan for 631-bed high-rise near University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Another apartment high-rise catering to University of Michigan students may be coming to Ann Arbor. Plans are in the works for an 11-story building at 721 S. Forest Ave., a block and a half south of South University Avenue, a near-campus corridor dominated by student high-rises.
Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation
DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions
After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
2 Michigan university presidents among nation’s highest paid in 2021
ANN ARBOR, MI - The presidents of Michigan’s two largest universities are among the 20 highest earners in 2021, according to financial data obtained by the Chronicle for Higher Education. Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley came in at No. 10 on the list, collecting $1,151,258 in total pay...
