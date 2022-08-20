ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wcmu.org

Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission

Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Seniors at Farmington Hills' Mercy High School can paint their parking spots

High schoolers aren't due back to school for another week, but students at this Farmington Hills school are already hard at work — painting their parking lot. These soon-to-be seniors at Mercy High School have been looking forward to this tradition since they were freshman themselves, when they saw the seniors park their cars in brightly colored parking spaces. Even from the street, drivers can catch a glimpse of the pink and blue spaces in the parking lot standing out amid the asphalt.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
candgnews.com

Farmington Hills teacher receives national recognition

FARMINGTON — A Farmington Public Schools special education teacher was recognized this year by the Council for Exceptional Children for her work on behalf of children and youth with disabilities and/or gifts and talents, according to a district press release. As it approached its 100th anniversary Aug. 10, the...
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Bash returns to Plymouth-Canton Schools

Pizza, a petting farm and a plethora of people are in the lineup for the annual Back-to-School Bash at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the bus loop behind Salem High School, 46181 Joy Road in Canton. The whole community is invited. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation

DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
DEARBORN, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions

After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

