ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stayton, OR

For Stayton's Spotlight actors, this play is about more than just reading lines

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9wep_0hOhoPzm00

Maggie Shook finds acting to be a therapeutic release. But it’s been a long time since she’s been able to perform in a play.

Over the past three years, the 14-year-old has experienced isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lived through ice storms in 2021 and was evacuated from her Scio home due to wildfires in 2020.

But she's found her way back to the stage. She'll be appearing as the Cowardly Lion in Spotlight Community Theatre’s production of The Wizard of Oz through next week.

She is grateful to get back to the activity she's loved since she first participated at age 5.

“I was on a really high anxiety level for just normal life for a really, really long time and once I started to be able to do play stuff again, I felt like, okay, things are normal, things aren’t out of control, and it really made me feel better," Shook said.

"Especially in an environment like this where the directors are super nice and the actors are super nice, it just helps me calm down and focus on reality instead of all the crazy stuff."

The Wizard of Oz runs Aug. 18-21 and 25-27. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. The theater is located at 383 North 3rd Ave. in Stayton.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for youth and are available at spotlightct.com.

Community theater survives in Stayton

It took a lot for the Stayton-based company to put on its first big production in two and a half years.

A group of community members started Aumsville Community Theatre in 2011. The group put on plays like The Mousetrap and Stuart Little: The Musical at the Aumsville Community Center. But because Aumsville uses the space for its city council meetings and other events, it became necessary to find another home.

The troupe moved to Stayton, was renamed Spotlight Community Theatre and occupied a few spots before moving into its current space in downtown Stayton. Then the pandemic hit. They moved in in early 2020, but didn't put on a show before being shut down.

To keep the nonprofit going, the company got creative.

They recorded books like Dracula as audiobooks with actors reading the parts. They’ve put on radio shows and murder mysteries. Selling those recordings kept the doors open.

“We weren’t able to do stage shows because it wasn’t bringing audiences because nobody wanted to be near each other,” Wizard of Oz director and Spotlight founding member Shannon Rempel said. “This was doable doing that kind of stuff. This is the second show we’ve been able to do since the COVID opening.”

Like a lot of community theater companies, Spotlight has had a tough time coming back from the pandemic. Some patrons have been reluctant to return to in-person performances.

In May, Spotlight put on A Bench in the Sun, a three-person play. It was encouraging enough to make a big production like the Wizard of Oz — which features 14 actors and 10 set changes — seem doable.

“We had a few packed houses, which for the small location isn’t much, but it was exciting,” said Liberty Bundy, who is playing Dorothy and worked on the stage crew for A Bench in the Sun.

Acting as more than an art

Shook started acting at age 5 with the Missoula Children’s Theater, which has held camps in Lyons. She always “had a knack” for memorizing her lines — Shook said she can learn her lines in a night — and usually was one of the few children with a speaking part.

“I pretty much grew up doing plays,” she said.

She got a role in Aumsville Community Theatre's Cheaper By The Dozen in 2018. The last play she acted in was Jack And The Beanstock in 2019.

“I’m also a school counselor and I know how the arts really do help students and people of all ages when they’re dealing with trauma or emotions,” said Angela Smith, who plays the Witch and Mixx Gultch and works for Willamette Connections Academy. “There’s a lot of young people here, and this has been a good outlet for them.”

Like all the actors in the Spotlight production, Smith is a community member looking for something normal to do again.

She acted back in the 1980s — “I started in high school and I’m an old lady,” she said. Now that she’s an empty nester, she wanted to give it a try again.

“I would say it almost feels back to normal,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of people who still do wear masks at times. We had certain people, like Glinda the Good Witch had to be out for a whole week because she was exposed. She didn’t get COVID, but she was exposed so we had to have a stand-in. We’re getting there. We’re getting to a more healthy place.”

An opportunity to find a passion

Melodie Weeks considers herself a “theater mom.” When her children acted in plays at South Salem High School, she supported the productions with tasks like selling concessions and shuttling children around.

Weeks works at Family Building Blocks in Sublimity and is part of the Stayton/Sublimity Chamber of Commerce. She learned about Spotlight Community Theater through the group’s representative on the chamber, Edward Stein. He convinced her to try voice acting during the pandemic. She experienced how much it could mean.

Now she’s playing Aunt Em and Glinda.

The natural disasters in the play, such as the tornado, have nothing on the real ones in the Santiam Canyon in the past few years.

“I was able to be there through my job volunteering during the wildfires, we received them at Anthony Hall. And everyone just, between that and the pandemic, people just start to lose hope,” Weeks said.

“And it comes out in different ways. It might come in anger. It might come out in depression. It might come out in, 'I’m going to make the best of it,' but they’re not.”

Shook, who will be a freshman at Baker Charter School this fall, has tried to keep busy amidst the disasters and the pandemic.

She wrote plays and horror non-fiction. She focused on her schoolwork, "because there wasn’t really anything else to do."

But now she gets to go back to her passion.

“The relief and joy of being able to do it again outweighs all the nerves,” she said. “So there is a little bit of like, 'What if I mess up,' but there’s the joy of the experience.”

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Weekend Trip: Searching for Small-Town Charm in Silverton

It’s nearly impossible not to be charmed by Silverton, which lies about 30 minutes east of Salem in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Century-old brick buildings compose the compact, walkable downtown core—and many of those façades are adorned with murals that reflect the community’s past. Silver Creek runs north to south at the western edge of downtown, and is best viewed from several restaurant patios overlooking the water, or from a pedestrian pathway that looks like a miniature covered bridge.
SILVERTON, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
pugetsound.media

Mia Villanueva Anchors KPTV FOX 12 Noon News

Today marks 1 year for Mia Villanueva at FOX 12 KPTV/Portland. Mia starts year 2 with a schedule change. She is back to a weekday schedule, anchoring the Noon News. “I’m grateful to work for a station where I’m given so much support and opportunity. Cheers to year 2!”
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Stayton, OR
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.

After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
PORTLAND, OR
Autoweek.com

Pat Ganahl, Rodder and Writer, Killed in Drag Racing Accident

Pat Ganahl was the former editor (and frequent contributor to) Street Rodder, Hot Rod, and (most notably) Rod & Custom magazines, a central figure in Rodder's Journal, and the author of numerous books on hot rodding, customs, and drag cars. "He was in the Iacono dragster when it happened. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Depression#Art#High Anxiety#Mental Health#The Wizard Of Oz#North
beckersasc.com

Oregon vascular practice welcomes 2 new surgeons

Bend, Ore.-based vascular practice Inovia Vein Specialty Centers is expanding its surgical team. Lauren Wikholm, MD, joined Inovia's clinic in Happy Valley, the practice said Aug. 19. She is a member of the American Venous & Lymphatic Society. Todd Jones, MD, joined the practice's Portland clinic. He is a member...
BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Central Oregon Coast Wonders with Scenic Extremes - Video

(Yachats, Oregon) – Where the forestlands and cushy amenities meet the sea and then blend imperceptibly into either calm or chaos, Lincoln County is full of such pleasantries and histrionics. The central Oregon coast is mostly Lincoln County, defined as the region from Lincoln City down through Florence, with the county hosting all of that save the last 20 miles before it all becomes southern Oregon coast. (Photos and video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Dead Oregon TE’s Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy!

Kelly Kay, who was engaged to the late Spencer Webb, who played tight end for the Oregon Ducks, said on Monday that she is expecting the couple’s first child together. This news comes exactly one month after Webb passed away in an accident involving cliff diving at Triangle Lake in Eugene, Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Why staying to compete for Oregon Ducks’ starting QB job was important to Jay Butterfield

Jay Butterfield has been in this situation before, competing for the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback job, but this year’s battle has also been different than the past two. In 2020, during four spring practices before the pandemic, the competition never really began. And it barely resumed before the truncated season that followed. Last year, the competition was over before it ever began as Anthony Brown Jr. was never seriously in jeopardy of giving away the starting job.
EUGENE, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy