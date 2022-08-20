Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bug bounty quadruples for Ethereum network — Up to $1M payouts ahead of Merge
The Ethereum Foundation has announced it will be increasing the network’s bug bounty payouts fourfold ahead of the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake. In a Wednesday blog post, the Ethereum Foundation said between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8, all “Merge-related bounties for vulnerabilities” will be quadrupled for white hats testing the network. According to the foundation, identifying “critical bugs” — those that have a high impact or likelihood of a high impact on the blockchain — will be worth up to $1 million. The bounty program also allows submissions for low, medium and high-risk bugs.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Lightning Network vs Visa and Mastercard: How do they stack up?
Bitcoin (BTC) changed the world as a decentralized, nongovernmental form of currency that can facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions that transcend national borders. But despite this functionality, Bitcoin’s role as a payment mechanism has been called into question due to its low transaction throughput. The Bitcoin blockchain can handle up...
CoinTelegraph
Where today’s DEXs are falling short, explained
What are the benefits a decentralized exchange has over a centralized one?. Decentralization means that a user remains in full control of their funds at all times. On a centralized exchange (CEX), transactions are facilitated by an intermediary, the platform itself. By contrast, a decentralized exchange (DEX) enables users to...
CoinTelegraph
Bitfinex offers new chain split tokens ahead of Ethereum Merge
IFinex, the company responsible for Bitfinex Derivatives, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new service offering available to users before the highly-anticipated Ethereum Merge. The exchange now offers Ethereum Chain Split Tokens (CSTs). Tokens available to users represent the two systems involved in the Merge: ETHW, which is proof-of-work...
CoinTelegraph
Summer doldrums? Crypto volumes are down 55%, according to CoinShares
Crypto investment products registered minor weekly outflows last week as volumes plunged to their second-lowest levels of the year, signaling weak demand among institutional investors during the tail end of summer. Outflows from digital asset investment products totaled $8.7 million in the week ending Sunday, CoinShares reported Monday. Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph
Average Bitcoin transaction fee drops under $1 as network difficulty recovers
The average transaction fees on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain fell below $1.00 for the first time in over two years, further strengthening its use case as a viable mainstream financial system. High transaction fees over blockchain networks work against the users, especially when making low-value transactions. For example, transaction fees...
CoinTelegraph
Warren Buffett pivots to US Treasurys — A bad omen for Bitcoin price?
Warren Buffett has put most of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash in short-term United States Treasury bills, now that they offer as much as 3.27% in yields. But while the news does not concern Bitcoin (BTC) directly, it may still be a clue to the downside potential for its price in the short term.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining to cost less than 0.5% of global energy if BTC hits $2M: Arcane
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, has the potential to be a significant energy consumer in the future, but only if it reaches several million dollars, according to new estimates by Arcane Research. Crypto research and analytics firm Arcane Research on Monday released a report estimating the development in...
CoinTelegraph
Fed teases master accounts for crypto banks: Law Decoded, Aug. 15-22
Last week, the United States Federal Reserve Board turned its eye to banks and crypto, making (or promising to make) several clarifications, one of them pretty long-awaited. It announced that the final version of guidelines for reserve banks to access Reserve Bank master accounts and services is ready. For crypto,...
CoinTelegraph
Hodl until mega yacht: Mintable founder shares crypto journey
While other traders may be quick to take profits once they see gains, some are willing to hold on to their digital assets until they can pursue bigger goals, like a “mega yacht.”. In a Twitter thread, Mintable founder Zach Burks shared how he found Web3 and went from...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and the banking system: Slammed doors and legacy flaws
Despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) promise of a peer-to-peer world, building a Bitcoin-first business in 2022 still requires third-party intermediaries. Whether it’s startup capital, using fiat money or simply exploiting fiat payment rails, Bitcoin business means interaction with the legacy financial system. For the vast majority of Bitcoin-based businesses, this...
CoinTelegraph
What crashed the crypto relief rally? | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss some of the main factors that contributed to the collapse of this bear market rally. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Bitcoin (BTC) to lose $21K...
CoinTelegraph
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge will most likely occur in September this year. This will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees. The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake framework.
CoinTelegraph
Here’s why holding $20.8K will be critical in this week’s $1B Bitcoin options expiry
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 16.5% correction between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19 as it tested the $20,800 support. While the drop is startling, in reality, a $4,050 price difference is relatively insignificant, especially when one accounts for Bitcoin's 72% annualized volatility. Currently, the S&P 500’s volatility stands at 31%, which...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
CoinTelegraph
PayPal adds to list of crypto heavy hitters on the TRUST network
Crypto-friendly digital payments giant PayPal has been added to the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST) network, joining a host of big names in crypto that have moved to comply with digital asset travel rules. The announcement comes two months after the payments giant rolled out infrastructure enabling users to...
CoinTelegraph
This platform makes transfers cheaper, opens access to digital assets, and protects consumers
Across the globe, citizens in many countries still face high costs of money transfers both domestically and internationally. That's why digital assets have become the logical solution to answer this challenge — as a decentralized store of value that could enable everyday transactions, regardless of borders. Unfortunately, despite its positioning to level the playing field, many users face high fees when they're trying to use digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
AMM protocol SudoRare disappears from the internet with 519 ETH
SudoRare, an automated-market maker (AMM) protocol for ERC-721 to ERC-20 swaps, suddenly shut down its services and social media accounts after reportedly making away with 519 Ether (ETH), worth roughly $815,000. A crypto community member, sungjae_han, was first to point out a suspicious transaction that drained substantial funds off SudoRare...
CoinTelegraph
Malaysian bank works on crypto-friendly ‘super app’ with Ant Group tech
Malaysia continues accelerating its pace of cryptocurrency adoption as one of the major local banks is moving into cryptocurrency trading as part of its default banking offerings. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, one of the largest private investment banks with more than 500,000 customers, has partnered with China’s tech giant Ant...
CoinTelegraph
Canaan exec says opportunity outweighs crisis as Bitcoin miners struggle with shrinking profits
2022 has been an exceptionally rough year for the crypto market, and the last few months of Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action could be a sign that bears aren’t even close to being ready to let up. Crumbling crypto prices also equate to diminishing profits for Bitcoin miners and this week’s regulatory action by the United States lawmakers requesting energy consumption data from four major BTC mining companies is bound to exert a bit more pressure on an already fragile situation.
