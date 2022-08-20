ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and...
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Village#Police#Mount Sinai Hospital#Violent Crime
Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets."You want to go out and walk on Michigan Avenue and you can't even do that," said Vesna Arsic, "and...
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
Chicago FBI seeks Bridgeview bank robbery suspect

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Bridgeview Tuesday afternoon. The FBI responded to the Marquette Bank on Harlem Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a robbery. The suspect is believed to be a thin, Black or Hispanic man wearing...
