Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Man fatally stabbed in neck near Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say
A man was fatally stabbed in the neck on near the Magnificent Mile Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday
One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
Bucktown armed robbery victims speak out on incident caught on video: 'Like an ambush'
"Not knowing if you're going to be alive, if you're going to be shot. It's a feeling that no one should ever feel. It's the most terrifying feeling I've ever felt."
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
fox32chicago.com
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood Monday evening. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis, at about 5:45 p.m. Chicago police say a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son, Jamari, were traveling in...
fox32chicago.com
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets."You want to go out and walk on Michigan Avenue and you can't even do that," said Vesna Arsic, "and...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
Father Pfleger offers $10,000 reward for killer of teenage girl
Outraged over the shooting of five young people including the killing of 19-year-old Tacara Tunstall last Saturday, August 13, Father Michael Pfleger is offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of her killer. After losing his foster son, 18-year-old Jarvis Franklin on May 30, 1998, caught in the crossfire...
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago FBI seeks Bridgeview bank robbery suspect
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Bridgeview Tuesday afternoon. The FBI responded to the Marquette Bank on Harlem Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a robbery. The suspect is believed to be a thin, Black or Hispanic man wearing...
Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say
At least 34 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
4 Chicago men caught stealing catalytic converter in condo parking lot: Elmhurst police
Four Chicago men were arrested over the weekend after police in west suburban Elmhurst caught them allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a condominium parking lot.
Comments / 3