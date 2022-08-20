5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (August 20)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Karol G Makes History

Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards , with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. Following Bad Bunny is Colombian star Karol G with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods for a female artist. (The old record was held jointly by Jenni Rivera, who had 12 nods in 2014, and Shakira, who had 12 in 2018.)

Farruko secures 11 entries, competing for artist of the year, Hot Latin Song of the year with “Pepas,” and Top Latin Album of the year with La 167 . The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards — set to take place Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. — will broadcast live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

See the complete list of finalists here .

Romeo Santos’ New Album Is Coming

To officially get ready for a new season of Formula Vol. 3 , the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos , revealed the release date of his new album with a 14-second teaser on social media. The video featured a crown spinning at the guitar’s sound of what could be his next single as his voice says: “You don’t forget Romeo! Y yo, ni te recuerdo (And me, I don’t even remember you) .” The caption of the Instagram post read, “ 9.1.2022 FV3,” the date for the album’s release.

The album comes eight years since Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014. Following the LP’s release, it became the best-selling Latin album to move 100,000 copies in the first week, making it the best debut for a Latin album since teen pop group RBD’s “Celestial” in 2006. Since the last Formula album in 2014, Santos has released Golden (2017) and Utopia (2019).

More Talent Confirmed For 2022 Latin Music Week

Billboard unveiled today (Aug. 16) a list of additional talent set to take part at this year’s Latin Music Week in Miami, which will take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum.

New additions to the roster range from leading musicians to notable muralists, and includes Chris Chill, Dannylux , Dimelo Flow , Eladio Carrion , Elena Rose , Foreign Teck, Justin Quiles, Kuinvi, Lili Zetina, Mariah Angeliq , Subelo Neo, Tini , Tokischa , and Ugly Primo.

The new set of artists join an already announced star-studded lineup that includes Grupo Firme , Chayanne , Ivy Queen , Maluma , Romeo Santos , Camilo , Nicky Jam , Eslabon Armado , Bizarrap , Blessd , Luis R. Conriquez , Ovy on the Drums , Kunno, and The Rivera Family.

More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com .

Camilo & Grupo Firme Release New Collab

Camilo and Grupo Firme released a new banda anthem that, at its core, is a heartbreak song. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion, “Alaska” is the Colombian artist and the Mexican group’s first joint effort.

The track — which really thrives on a play on words à la Camilo — arrived alongside a music video directed by singer-songwriter Evaluna (also Camilo’s wife). In it, Evaluna becomes the designated driver to Camilo and the Firme crew as they sing their sorrows away while taking more than a few tequila shots.

Anuel AA Sneakers

Calling all Anuel AA fans! The Puerto Rican hitmaker has announced his collaboration with footwear and apparel company Reebok. Foot Locker is launching the official debut of rapper’s Reebok’s sneaker collaboration, “The Sky Above the Street,” which will feature two signature Reebok models: the Classic Leather and Pump Omni Zone 2 in red and black colorways – “inspired by the sun-faded vibrant urban neighborhoods and outdoor courts of Puerto Rico and celebrates the beauty of the community and its people,” according to a press release.

Anuel will be donating to the local non-profit organization SER De Puerto Rico, supporting the organization’s mission uplifting people with disabilities. The collection launches Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively at Foot Locker.

