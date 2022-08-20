Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Who is Alexander Dugin?
Some media outlets have described Alexander Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a suspected car bomb attack as “Putin’s Brain” - but who is this man others have also described as a “Spiritual Guide?” Plus, destroyed and damaged Russian equipment on display in Kyiv.
Voice of America
Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks
Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Canada says lawmakers' Taiwan trip is no pretext for Chinese aggression
OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.
Voice of America
Russian Prosecution of Ukrainian POWs Could Be War Crime
The U.N. human rights office says Russia and its armed allies in Ukraine’s Donetsk region are planning to put Ukrainian prisoners of war on trial, which could amount to a war crime. The trials reportedly could take place in coming days in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol. The U.N....
Voice of America
Ukraine Reports Russian Strikes Near Power Plant
Ukraine reported fresh Russian aerial attacks Monday near the site of a major nuclear power plant, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of potential Russian actions as Ukraine prepares to mark the anniversary of its independence. Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian rocket strikes hit areas to the west of...
Voice of America
US ‘Seriously Reviewing’ Iran's Comments on Latest Text of Nuclear Deal
State Department — The United States said it is “seriously reviewing” Iran's latest response to a European Union proposal aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. is encouraged that Iran appears to have dropped some of its “non-starter demands,” such as removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What is Russia’s "Firehose of Falsehood?”
Russia continues to amass forces near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The United Nations expresses concerns over alleged plans to put Ukrainian Prisoners of War on trial. And what is Russia’s “Firehose of Falsehood?”
Voice of America
US Warns of Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure
The United States warned Tuesday that Russia is “stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”. The message posted by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv followed similar warnings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about potential Russian actions against Ukraine...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 23
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: On Wednesday, it will have been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation.” VOA shares this timeline of Ukraine’s history.
Voice of America
Ukraine Girds for More Violence on Independence Day, War's Six-Month Mark
KYIV — Ukrainians on Wednesday mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union in what is certain to be a day of subdued, but defiant celebrations overshadowed by fears of new Russian missile attacks. Ukraine's Independence Day, which falls six months since Russia's February 24...
Voice of America
Ukrainians on Alert Ahead of Independence Day
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia increased this week ahead of both Ukraine’s Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainians are concerned about a Russian attack on civilian targets ahead of the nation’s Independence Day. Ukraine separated from the former Soviet Union in 1991. It celebrates the holiday on August 24.
Voice of America
'Gaps Remain' as US, Iran Consider Nuclear Deal Revival
The United States is expected to give its response soon to Iranian comments about a draft proposal for reviving an international agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The U.S. side has been studying the European Union-drafted document that emerged from months of negotiations. A senior...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Will Fight 'Until the End'
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukrainians are "fighting for our destiny" as the country marked its Independence Day along with six months since Russia launched its invasion. Speaking in a video address from Kyiv’s Independence Square, Zelenskyy said Ukraine will fight for its land “until the end,” and...
Voice of America
Biden Praises Ukraine's 'Extraordinary Courage,' Sends Nearly $3 Billion in New Military Aid
President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised the "extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom" of the Ukrainian people in fending off Russian fighters, six months into Moscow's invasion, while demonstrating continued U.S. support for Kyiv’s forces with nearly $3 billion in new military aid. On Ukraine's Independence Day marking 31...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s War Babies Enter a Brave New World
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine. The first thing most of them saw was the ceiling of a bomb shelter. The first sound many of them heard was an air raid siren. For VOA, Anna Chernikova visited a Kyiv maternity hospital that has been doubling as a bomb shelter, and where new parents are embarking on a new journey of hope. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.
