Military

The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Who is Alexander Dugin?

Some media outlets have described Alexander Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a suspected car bomb attack as “Putin’s Brain” - but who is this man others have also described as a “Spiritual Guide?” Plus, destroyed and damaged Russian equipment on display in Kyiv.
EUROPE
Voice of America

Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks

Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
WORLD
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
Voice of America

Russian Prosecution of Ukrainian POWs Could Be War Crime

The U.N. human rights office says Russia and its armed allies in Ukraine’s Donetsk region are planning to put Ukrainian prisoners of war on trial, which could amount to a war crime. The trials reportedly could take place in coming days in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol. The U.N....
MILITARY
Voice of America

Ukraine Reports Russian Strikes Near Power Plant

Ukraine reported fresh Russian aerial attacks Monday near the site of a major nuclear power plant, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of potential Russian actions as Ukraine prepares to mark the anniversary of its independence. Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian rocket strikes hit areas to the west of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US ‘Seriously Reviewing’ Iran's Comments on Latest Text of Nuclear Deal

State Department — The United States said it is “seriously reviewing” Iran's latest response to a European Union proposal aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. is encouraged that Iran appears to have dropped some of its “non-starter demands,” such as removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US Warns of Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure

The United States warned Tuesday that Russia is “stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”. The message posted by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv followed similar warnings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about potential Russian actions against Ukraine...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 23

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: On Wednesday, it will have been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation.” VOA shares this timeline of Ukraine’s history.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine Girds for More Violence on Independence Day, War's Six-Month Mark

KYIV — Ukrainians on Wednesday mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union in what is certain to be a day of subdued, but defiant celebrations overshadowed by fears of new Russian missile attacks. Ukraine's Independence Day, which falls six months since Russia's February 24...
SOCIETY
Voice of America

Ukrainians on Alert Ahead of Independence Day

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia increased this week ahead of both Ukraine’s Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainians are concerned about a Russian attack on civilian targets ahead of the nation’s Independence Day. Ukraine separated from the former Soviet Union in 1991. It celebrates the holiday on August 24.
SOCIETY
Voice of America

'Gaps Remain' as US, Iran Consider Nuclear Deal Revival

The United States is expected to give its response soon to Iranian comments about a draft proposal for reviving an international agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The U.S. side has been studying the European Union-drafted document that emerged from months of negotiations. A senior...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Will Fight 'Until the End'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukrainians are "fighting for our destiny" as the country marked its Independence Day along with six months since Russia launched its invasion. Speaking in a video address from Kyiv’s Independence Square, Zelenskyy said Ukraine will fight for its land “until the end,” and...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine’s War Babies Enter a Brave New World

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine. The first thing most of them saw was the ceiling of a bomb shelter. The first sound many of them heard was an air raid siren. For VOA, Anna Chernikova visited a Kyiv maternity hospital that has been doubling as a bomb shelter, and where new parents are embarking on a new journey of hope. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.
SOCIETY

