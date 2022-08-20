ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Voice of America

UN: US to Buy Ukrainian Grain for Hungry Areas of World

The head of the World Food Program (WFP) says the United States will buy up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain to be sent to hungry areas of the world. WFP chief David Beasley told the Associated Press on Friday the grain would come from Ukrainian ports that were blocked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America

UN Agencies: Severe Hunger Sliding Toward Famine in Horn of Africa

Geneva — U.N. agencies warn that severe hunger is sliding toward famine-like conditions in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia, as four years of consecutive drought have wiped out peoples’ ability to grow the crops they need to feed themselves. The World Food Program reports up to...
Voice of America

Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives

Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
Voice of America

Vaccine May Have Spread Polio in US, Israel and Britain

World health officials have nearly caused the dangerous polio virus to totally disappear by using a vaccine given by mouth rather than by injection. However, that same kind of vaccine is now linked to polio outbreaks in the United States, Britain and Israel. Researchers studied samples of the virus found...
Voice of America

Cameroon Says Border Conflict Exacerbating Hunger and Malnutrition

Authorities in Cameroon say thousands of people who fled communal violence near the borders with Chad and Nigeria are suffering from malnutrition with scores of children dying in the past few weeks. The conflict in December between cattle ranchers and fishers left at least 40 people dead and pushed more...
Voice of America

US Streamlining Visa Process for At-Risk Afghans

Abdul is the father of four children aged 3 to 10. His wife, Jamila, is learning English. "I'm teaching my wife. I need her mind to stay busy," he said. Abdul and Jamila are not their real names. They head an Afghan family hiding from the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Voice of America

Somali PM Vows Accountability after Deadly Hotel Attack

Somalia’s prime minister is promising accountability after the latest al-Shabab attack, on a popular Mogadishu hotel, killed 21 people and injured 117 others. Hamza Abdi Barre said the government takes responsibility for what happened in Friday’s attack on the Hayat Hotel. After visiting hospitals treating the injured victims,...
Voice of America

Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks

Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
Voice of America

Putin Courts Erdogan, as Turkey Claims Ukraine Grain Deal Success

Istanbul — Turkey is touting its recent success in brokering a deal to free up grain trapped in Ukrainian ports as a good reason why it should maintain close ties with Russia. Those relations are deepening further as Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a Russia-China security alliance meeting next month.
Voice of America

Cameroon Seals Mining Sites to Prevent Deaths

Kambele, Cameroon — Authorities in Cameroon have sealed at least 30 gold mines, including some owned by Chinese, after at least 33 young miners died in landslides this month and scores more were declared missing. Officials said Monday that they are also concerned about working conditions that have caused deaths within the seasonal gold mine community.
Voice of America

US, S. Korea Begin Biggest Military Exercises in Years

The United States and South Korea are holding their biggest joint military exercises in years. The Ulchi Freedom Shield training operation opened Monday in South Korea. The exercises are happening during increasing tensions with North Korea, which has sharply increased weapons testing this year. Last month, its leader, Kim Jong Un, again threatened to use nuclear weapons in reaction to conflict with South Korea and the U.S.
Voice of America

Report: Rhino Poaching Down, but Population Still Decreasing

Cape Town — Conservation groups say the rate of rhinoceros poaching in Africa has dropped significantly since a peak in 2015. The latest figures on the animal whose horns are coveted in traditional Chinese medicine are recorded in a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the NGO Traffic.
Voice of America

Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly for Displaced Rohingya People

Five years ago, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a brutal Myanmar military "clearance operation" after reports that a Rohingya insurgent group had attacked police outposts. The ensuing retaliation from Myanmar security forces resulted not only in massive displacement but also in army leaders facing genocide charges. Steve Sandford speaks with experts on accountability, justice and the Rohingyas' future. He reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Voice of America

Somalia's President Vows 'Total War' Against al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — In a televised speech Tuesday night, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced that his government will launch a "total war" against al-Qaida-affiliated militant group al-Shabab, after the group staged a deadly hotel siege in Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least 21 people and wounding more than 100.
Voice of America

US ‘Seriously Reviewing’ Iran's Comments on Latest Text of Nuclear Deal

State Department — The United States said it is “seriously reviewing” Iran's latest response to a European Union proposal aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. is encouraged that Iran appears to have dropped some of its “non-starter demands,” such as removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.
Voice of America

US, South Korea Launch Military Drills

Seoul, South Korea — The United States and South Korea on Monday began their largest joint military exercises in years to counter the “evolving threat from North Korea,” according to South Korean officials. The U.S.-South Korea drills, which will last two weeks, will include field training programs...
Voice of America

Turkey's Erdogan Eyes Reset With Syria

Istanbul — Turkey, a strong supporter backer of the Syrian opposition, is indicating that it could now be ready for talks with the Damascus regime. Ankara severed its diplomatic ties with the government of President Bashar al-Assad at the start of Syria’s civil war but is now looking to return millions of Syrian refugees.
Voice of America

Terrorism Charges Against Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Deepen Political Turmoil

ISLAMABAD — A court in Pakistan barred authorities Monday from arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges after being accused of threatening police and judicial officers in a weekend speech. Defense lawyer Babar Awan told reporters in Islamabad that the capital's high court granted Khan...
