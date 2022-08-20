ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Salina Post

Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Salina Post

Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race

TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people in the United States will be spared from big increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed legislation extending generous subsidies for those who buy plans through federal and state marketplaces. The sweeping climate, tax and health care bill...
VIRGINIA STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
