BBC
Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home. Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021. Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He...
EXCLUSIVE: Yorkshire settle out of court with fitness coach Peter Sim after they confirm he was unfairly dismissed by email last year in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal
Yorkshire have settled out of court with the fitness coach they sacked last year by email while he was working on England’s Ashes tour. The agreement avoids Peter Sim pursuing claims alongside five former colleagues at Leeds Employment Tribunal from late October and in turn leaves him free to take up further commitments with England teams this coming winter.
BBC
Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
