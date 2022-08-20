Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Youth Orchestra to hold fall auditions on Aug. 29 at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Entering its second year with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will have fall auditions from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Parents can save an audition slot for their youngsters at the fall auditions sign-up page....
fox17.com
USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
clarksvillenow.com
COVID-19 in Clarksville: Schools enter 2022-23 with over 100 active student cases, 68 employee cases
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the new school year starts, so does another year of school employees contending with COVID-19 cases. There are currently 105 active student cases, and 107 students are in quarantine, according to the CMCSS COVID information site. There are 68 employees with active cases, and 57 employees are on leave because of COVID-19.
clarksvillenow.com
Larry Dean Dutton
Larry Dean Dutton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Services are to be announced. Larry entered this life on November 6, 1946, in Staunton, Illinois to the late Howard and Thelma Phelps Dutton. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending Biker Church and was a former Illinois State Trooper for 10 years. Larry was also retired from Robert Bosch LLC.
clarksvillenow.com
Eloise Sheeks Vaughn
A Celebration of Life service for Eloise Sheeks Vaughn, age 96, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Eloise was born on May 15, 1926 in Montgomery County,...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Academy’s Eddie Ricks III announces he’ll play basketball for Morehead State University
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The recruiting process for Clarksville Academy student athlete Eddie Ricks III finally came to an end this week. Ricks announced on Tuesday he has committed to Morehead State University to continue his education and basketball career. According to Max Preps, Ricks is listed at...
wilsonpost.com
Realtor wins $20M sales award
April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
clarksvillenow.com
Inspiring Lady Bosses host backpack giveaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The second annual backpack giveaway was held by Clarksville’s Inspiring Lady Bosses. 100 backpacks with supplies were handed out during the event. In total, there were 700 attendees, and the organization was able to help many families with school supplies for the school year. Key...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Salvation Army to hold Champions of Hope luncheon in September
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army of Clarksville will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the Champions of Hope Luncheon & Silent Auction, on Thursday, Sep. 15. The event is being held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and will feature guest speaker retired Salvation Army officer Lt. Col. Eddie Hobgood. Hobgood served for 38 years as a Salvation Army officer, including an appointment in 2012 to the International Headquarters in London, England, where he spearheaded the Army’s 150th anniversary celebration.
clarksvillenow.com
Elliott ‘Wayne’ Hall
A Celebration of Life service for Elliott “Wayne” Hall, age 88, of Cunningham, TN, will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Granny’s Soul Food joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Granny’s Soul Food is now a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner James Long said Granny’s is a soul food restaurant with recipes from his side of the family and his son’s mother’s side of the family. “Over the years, both families have been doing a lot of cooking, so we just kind of came together and joined some recipes from both sides of the two families to come up with some amazing stuff,” Long said.
clarksvillenow.com
Roy F. Head
Roy F. Head, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Roy was born October 25, 1933, in Maury County, TN to the late George Head and Fannie Mai Whitworth Head. He is also preceded by his grandson, Clint Suggs.
clarksvillenow.com
OneGenAway and Clarksville’s Sunset Rotary Club hold food drive in Waverly
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville’s Sunset Rotary Club along with the Noon and Franklin Rotaries recently helped the OneGenAway charity distribute food to those in need in Waverly. The process of the drive was organized by Chris Whitney of OneGenAway. OneGenAway has committed to giving food away for the...
clarksvillenow.com
Donnie Crawford
Donald Wayne Crawford, age 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Services are to be announced. Donnie entered this life on June 17, 1959, in Montgomery County, TN to the late James Marvin Crawford and Bonita Baggett Crawford. He was a 1977 graduate of Clarksville High School and worked in the masonry field. Donnie was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery Central running back named Clarksville Now Player of the Week for 218 all purpose yards
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Now Player of the Week series is back for the 2022-23 high school football season. The player that is being recognized for his Week 1 performance is Montgomery Central running back Andrew White. The Player of the Week series will highlight and...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay country schedules for 2022-23 season announced
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University head men’s and women’s cross country coach Valerie Brown has unveiled her squads’ 2022 schedules. “I am looking forward to watching this group under the guidance of assistant Tony Nicolosi,” Brown said. “We are excited the start of the season is finally here. I’m looking forward to this group building some momentum and consistency throughout the season.”
Nashville Parent
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Shops
The Factory at Franklin, now owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee,...
clarksvillenow.com
Jo Anne Binkley
Jo Anne Binkley, age 83, of Chapmansboro, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Mackens officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, and again from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday.
