Arsenal predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Man Utd
Marseille have completed the signing of Eric Bailly from Man Utd on a season-long loan.
Unai Emery insists Juan Foyth wants to stay at Villarreal despite Barcelona interest
Unai Emery claims Juan Foyth wants to stay at Villarreal despite interest from Barcelona.
Wesley Fofana dropped from Leicester's first-team squad as third Chelsea bid rejected
Wesley Fofana has been dropped from Leicester's first-team squad amid ongoing transfer saga & third Chelsea bid.
Frank Lampard provides update on Dele Alli's move to Besiktas
Everton boss Frank Lampard has provided an update on Dele Alli's proposed move to Besiktas.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro following his transfer from Real Madrid - Fernandes, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fred, McTominay.
Carabao Cup 2022-2023: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Carabao Cup draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round.
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
MLS・
The red flags Arsenal must consider when moving for Pedro Neto
Analysis of Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto and whether or not a move for the Wolves winger should throw up any red flags.
Eintracht Frankfurt & Kevin Trapp respond to Man Utd transfer speculation
Eintracht Frankfurt club figures have responded to Manchester United's reported interest in Kevin Trapp.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 3
The best goals from the third gameweek of the Premier League, including strikes from James Maddison, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Jadon Sancho.
RB Leipzig rule out selling Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco rules out selling Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich.
Fulham hopeful of completing Layvin Kurzawa, Neal Maupay & Justin Kluivert signings
Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Layvin Kurzawa, while talks are progressing for forward targets Neal Maupay and Justin Kluivert, 90min understands.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Liverpool: Midfielders the Reds should sign this summer
Liverpool: Midfielders the Reds should sign this summer
Joao Pedro: Newcastle continue talks as other clubs join hunt
Newcastle confident of sealing deal for Watford's Joao Pedro - but other Premier League clubs are also interested.
Transfer rumours: Saint-Maximin on Man Utd radar; Bayern chasing De Jong
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Allan Saint-Maximin, Frenkie de Jong, Youri Tielemans, Rafael Leao, Memphis Depay, Marco Asensio and more.
How to watch the Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw
How fans can watch the Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw on TV and live stream.
UEFA・
Newcastle agree club record deal for Alexander Isak
Newcastle have club record bid accepted for Alexander Isak.
