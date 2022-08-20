Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

BringMeTheNews

The Shakopee City Council on Tuesday approved plans to construct a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park.

The amphitheater is poised to become the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment district surrounding the racetrack.

Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

According to the plans by Minneapolis-based Swervo Development, the venue will include 11,000 fixed seats and space for up to 8,000 spectators on the lawn.

The audience seating will elevate from the first row and divide into several sections before reaching approximately 43 feet above the ground elevation.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the plans.