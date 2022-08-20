Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
Related
fox16.com
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
fox16.com
Deke Adams Bringing Stability to D-Line, Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach for Sam Pittman in as many seasons, but he brings vast experience to the job including some SEC stops. Adams and the Razorbacks currently have four defensive line commitments in the Class of 2023. They have North Little Rock’s Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253; Mansfield (Texas) High School’s Kaleb James, 6-5, 265; Fayetteville (Ga.) High School’s Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320; and Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy’s Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350. Johnson and Geffrard are interior defensive linemen, Rhodes is considered more of an edge rusher and James is capable of playing all four spots on the line.
fox16.com
PTN Deep Dive: Linebackers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his heritage […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox16.com
Terry Hampton Impressing at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior defensive lineman Terry Hampton transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State and has made a very quick impact with the Hogs. Hampton, 6-1, 314, is from El Dorado and battled injuries in high school or he might have already been a Razorback. But Hampton arrived at Arkansas in late May and has made the most of his time in Fayetteville.
fox16.com
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
fox16.com
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
fox16.com
Arkansas Returns to Practice Fields Following Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Following Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason the Hogs returned to the practice fields on Monday in shorts. The first five periods on Monday were open to the media. Quarterback Malik Hornsby completed a couple passes in a row to running back AJ Green. Monday’s practice saw junior running back Dominique Johnson back on the field in a green protective jersey. Sam Pittman had promised Johnson’s return today.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox16.com
PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
Limmer feeling freakish about Arkansas OL
Even on a physical and experienced group of Arkansas offensive linemen, Beaux Limmer stands out. So much so that Razorback head coach Sam Pittman called Limmer a freak last week and meant as a compliment. It’s because Limmer has been a beast in the weight room, including bench pressing 500 pounds. “Yeah, I mean, it’s […]
Arkansas targets in Top247 rankings update for Class of 2023
With the grassroots season in the rearview mirror and high school basketball right around the corner, 247Sports has updated its rankings for the Class of 2023, and several of Arkansas' top targets are listed in the latest Top 150. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Razorback head coach Eric...
fox16.com
PTN Deep Dive: Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one group that is having a lot of good competition among it this year: Arkansas’ secondary. Alyssa Orange,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox16.com
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
Bryant, Conway, North Little Rock Top First Poll
Bentonville, Fayetteville round out top five in ASM's first poll ahead of Week 0.
fox16.com
Jalen Catalon Named to AP All-America Squad
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-America. Catalon is a second-team selection on the AP squad. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school volleyball rankings: Fayetteville on top to start 2022 season
With the start of the Arkansas high school volleyball season right around the corner, here are the preseason rankings for the upcoming season. 1. Fayetteville (32-4, Class 6A state champions)The Lady Bulldogs return all six starters from their state championship team, including their top ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
Fayetteville restaurant business booming
It's becoming obvious that the University of Arkansas is just a couple days away from starting its fall semester.
University of Arkansas police remind students to follow safety guidelines
The fall semester at the University of Arkansas is in full swing.
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
Comments / 0