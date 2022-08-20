Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
KAKE TV
Police investigate shooting at Wichita bar
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at a bar near K-96 and Rock. Officers say it started out as a bar fight and at least five shots where fired in the parking lot hitting one car and a building.
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
classiccountry1070.com
Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
KWCH.com
Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: 23 hours ago. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two arrested for drug distribution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Fatal crash kills Haviland man
SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Haviland died in a fatal crash Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 10:45 a.m., 18-year-old Isaac Redburn was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer southbound on Venison Road when he went into the ditch west of the road. Redburn overcorrected, causing his car […]
‘I’m tired’: Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore says he will retire by October
Moore, who became interim chief in March, said he does not know who will lead the department after he retires.
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. A head-on collision involving two semis closed US-54 in Kingman County for most of the morning on Monday. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m., on US-54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 Peterbilt semi was eastbound...
kfdi.com
KHP investigating fatal crash west of Kingman
A Colorado man was killed when his semi collided head-on with another semi Monday morning on U.S. Highway 54 west of Kingman. The crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. Troopers said an eastbound semi crossed the center line and went into westbound traffic, hitting the second semi. The driver of...
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
kfdi.com
Wichita interim police chief announces his retirement
Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said Tuesday he is retiring after serving 31 years in the police department. Moore has been serving as interim chief since March, when Gordon Ramsay stepped down to return to his home state of Minnesota. Moore is planning to retire within the next couple...
kfdi.com
Police investigating man’s death in south Wichita
Police said the body of a 34-year-old man was found in an alley early Sunday in a south Wichita neighborhood, and it appeared he had been run over by a vehicle. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Spruce, south of Harry and east of I-135.
Man, 57, stabbed near downtown Wichita early Saturday, police say
A police spokesperson says the man went home and reported the incident two hours after it happened.
kfdi.com
Buhler man killed in Harvey County crash
A two-vehicle crash in northwestern Harvey County left a Buhler man dead and four other people injured. The crash was reported shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the 23,600 block of West Dutch Avenue. Deputies sad a westbound car crossed the center line and hit an eastbound SUV head-on. The...
KWCH.com
Community rallies around longtime Wichita police officers’ battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are gathering to lend a helping hand. Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer already spreading to his liver. The diagnosis came 45 days ago. The community rallied around Daniel and his family. Those close to officer Gumm know him for being a man with the heart to serve others.
Comments / 2