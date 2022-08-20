ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

La'el Collins Offers Up Big Praise For Cordell Volson Ahead of Bengals' Preseason Matchup With Giants

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smGXX_0hOhjELy00

Volson is hoping to win the starting left guard job

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' starting left guard job is still up for grabs, but rookie Cordell Volson has a chance to distance himself from the rest of the pack this week against the Giants.

Volson played well in the preseason opener and has taken the majority of first-team reps in practice. Combine that with the fact that Jackson Carman won't play after testing positive for COVID-19 and it's easy to see why people are hoping Volson has a good showing on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has the attention of the Bengals' most popular offensive lineman. La'el Collins praised Volson on Friday.

"He's hungry, right type of guy. He's made up all the right stuff," Collins said. "He's physical, he's tough. He shows all the great qualities and loves to learn. Definitely one of the great rookies I've been around. I knew since day one, I mean he could be whatever he wants to be, it's all up to him. I mean, looking at him now, the hard work he's putting in, he's gotta keep working, keep grinding and we are looking to be the best five and be strong so I'm excited for him."

Collins is giving Volson as many pointers as he can. He spent time with him during and after practice on Monday.

Collins clearly sees something in Volson and is hoping to get the most out of him.

"He wants to learn and he's coachable so you tell him things, he knows how to take that and build off it, and you see the improvements," Collins said. "You've got a guy like that that comes to work every day and make improvements, you're going to have a great piece."

Watch Collins' entire locker room interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Comments / 0

 

