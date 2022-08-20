Newcastle returns 6 starters on both sides in attempt to exceed 6-win total from 2021

By Nate Aker

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Newcastle Racers.

HEAD COACH

Jeff Brickman, 6th season (22-29)

RETURNING STARTERS

6 offense, 6 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 5-6

League record: 4-3, 4th in District 4A-1

Playoffs: Lost, 34-3, against Tuttle in first round of the 4A playoffs

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Jackson Bergt, 6-1, 200, Jr.

Heading into his junior season, Bergt made a name for himself at the quarterback position last year as a sophomore for Newcastle. In 2021, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound gunslinger notched more than 1,600 passing yards for 13 touchdowns on around a 53 percent completion rate.

His touchdown-to-interception ratio could use some work at 13-10, but as a junior, Bergt has plenty of time to improve his decision-making to become in the mix of top signal-callers in the state by the time he reaches his senior season.

RB Carson Bolser, 5-11, 180, Jr.

At tailback, Bolser was a productive asset as a sophomore for the Racers last season. In one contest against Chickasha, Bolser carried the ball 25 times for 211 yards and two scores as the Racers notched a 35-14 victory.

As Newcastle's primary rusher, Bolser will look to see more touches this season as a junior.

FS Michael Jarko, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Jarko will be a leader on this Racer defense in his senior season. As a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, Jarko’s defensive prowess will be needed to be an engine for his defense.

Last season, Jarko tallied more than 45 tackles - around five for loss - and an interception as a junior. He’ll look to carry that momentum over into his senior year in 2022.

OUTLOOK

As he enters his sixth year as head coach of the Racers, Jeff Brickman will look to use the mixture of his young talent and veteran leadership to his advantage.

With six starters returning on both sides of the ball, last year’s 6-5 record should be improved on with talented incoming first-year starters blended with their returning starters, such as junior quarterback Jackson Bergt and senior defensive captain Michael Jarko. Their young talent will come through in sophomores Taj Smith as a defensive lineman and Jackson Schanuel as an all-around athlete, along with many juniors such as running back Carson Bolser, wideout Aden Shumard, offensive linemen Clayton Riggs and Chas Gentry, and linebackers Shane Lovejoy and Brady Rice.

It will be a season of improvement and progression for the Racers, but they are certainly ones to keep interest in out of Class 4A.

Newcastle opens up its season on Aug. 26 at Cleveland. The Racers are also on the road to open up 4A-2 action; going to Tecumseh on Sept. 23 and to Blanchard on Sept. 30.

COACH SAID

"We have a good blend of returning starters and first-year starters. Coming off back-to-back playoff seasons, we hope to continue to get better day by day." - Jeff Brickman