Plastic Knuckles, Alleged Temper Cause Arrest of Lake George Man
A Warren County man is under arrest, facing several charges, following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers were called to an apartment on Cooper Way in North Elba, New York at approximately 5:49pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. According to a written release...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
Multiple People Stabbed in Fight in Downtown Utica Friday Afternoon
UTICA, NY – At least three people were reportedly stabbed during a fight in downtown...
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
cnyhomepage.com
Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY
A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire
Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
Armed Bicyclist Attempts to Flee Cops, Tosses Gun
UTICA, NY – A 17-year-old who was impeding traffic on his bike fled from police...
WKTV
Utica man pleads guilty to multiple offenses
Jahar Brown pleaded guilty in three separate cases in Oneida County Court Monday, including a shooting on Miller Street in 2021. Utica man pleads guilty to charges in 3 separate cases. A Utica man pleaded guilty to various charges in three separate cases in Oneida County Court on Monday.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Manlius Center Road closed after crash that hospitalized one, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A portion of Manlius Center Road in the town of Manlius is closed after a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, police said. At 7:42 a.m., police received calls of a crash involving a minivan on Manlius Center Road, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: North Country man charged with criminal mischief in Wilna
WILNA- A North Country man is faced with an accusation in the wake of a criminal mischief incident, authorities say. Brandon L. Neddo, 28, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
WKTV
Herkimer woman accused of stealing $50K from employer by altering payroll, bank statements
UTICA, N.Y. – A Herkimer woman is charged after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from her employer over a three-year period. Utica police were contacted by a local engineering firm in April after noticing suspicious inconsistencies with their finances during an annual evaluation. The case was assigned to the...
WKTV
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash
One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County. Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash. According...
