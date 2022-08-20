ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
HERKIMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY

A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire

Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
ORISKANY, NY
WKTV

Utica man pleads guilty to multiple offenses

Jahar Brown pleaded guilty in three separate cases in Oneida County Court Monday, including a shooting on Miller Street in 2021. Utica man pleads guilty to charges in 3 separate cases. A Utica man pleaded guilty to various charges in three separate cases in Oneida County Court on Monday.
UTICA, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: North Country man charged with criminal mischief in Wilna

WILNA- A North Country man is faced with an accusation in the wake of a criminal mischief incident, authorities say. Brandon L. Neddo, 28, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
WILNA, NY
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash

One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County. Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash. According...
SKANEATELES, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

