ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Two days of music on Cannon Valley Trail

Voices of the Valley is hosting live music on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Welch Station Access on the Cannon Valley Trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. On Saturday, seasoned musicians John Reed of Red Wing, Patti Drew of Rosemount and Reid Hendershot of Northfield blend their talents, performing newer and traditional Celtic music on fiddle, guitar, flute, whistle, accordion and bouzouki. You will hear jigs and reels, horn pipes and waltzes, tender ballads and more.
NORTHFIELD, MN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Stillwater, MN

Stillwaters is one of the tourist destinations you should visit to enjoy the scenic byways or the wonderful parks. Whether you’re visiting or a local, you can be sure to relax and enjoy your meals in some of the best restaurants in Stillwater, MN. We give you a comprehensive...
STILLWATER, MN
willmarradio.com

Gophers Heading Toward Season Opener

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher football team is a little more than a week away from opening the season at home against New Mexico State. Minnesota will entertain the Aggies a week from Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium at 8 P-M. There are tickets still remaining for the game. The Gophers have a late morning practice scheduled today as fall camp wraps up. The team will head into "game week" preparation on Friday of this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Falls, MN
Cannon Falls, MN
Sports
City
Northfield, MN
State
Colorado State
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Kenyon, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Watertown, MN
103.7 THE LOON

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Hockey: 2022-23 Gopher Hockey Schedule Released

On Monday the final 2022-23 Minnesota Gophers hockey schedule was released. Minnesota now knows it’s path to back to back Big Ten Hockey regular season championships and hopefully a trip back to the Frozen Four for the Gophers. Minnesota will see a trio of very familiar rivals in the non-conference portion of the schedule, gets their first warm weather road trip, and gets to open the season against a team playing it’s first ever Division I hockey game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

South metro to gain another Life Time Fitness in 2024

An architectural rendering of a Life Time Fitness planned to open in Rosemount, Minn. in 2024. Courtesy of City of Rosemount. The Twin Cities' suburbs are set to gain another Life Time Fitness complex in 2024. The Rosemount City Council approved plans this month for the 108,900-square-foot facility to be...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yesteryear#Drag Racing#Horse#Osseo
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
MENOMONIE, WI
KEYC

Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KROC News

Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
PLYMOUTH, MN
MinnPost

Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht

TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session

(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River

Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy