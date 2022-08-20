Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Dog found taped up and left for dead on busy road gets foster mom
A dog found taped up and left alone on a busy North Fort Myers road is getting a chance at a new life with a foster mom. Paco was found limping alone near a Race Trac gas station on Cleveland Avenue with his paws and mouth taped up. He had never known love.
Suspects sought for electric bicycle thefts in Bonita Springs
A local business owner had thousands of dollars worth of electric bikes stolen at his business, Green Bikes, over the weekend.
WINKNEWS.com
Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback
A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
WINKNEWS.com
2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum
Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
WINKNEWS.com
Scooter-riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers
Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect assaulted someone near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. The suspect was seen just before 3 a.m. on camera. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun,...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
Court docs: Facebook beef led to downtown shooting
Probable cause documents filed in Lee County show an accused shooter growing increasingly angry with the victim over a Facebook post that led to violence the morning of Aug. 14.
Deputy reinstated with Lee County Sheriff's Office after domestic abuse claims
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms Deputy Christopher Doughty is back at work. He was relieved of his law enforcement duties in July by Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
capecops.com
Aggressive Driving Enforcement Results for August 23rd, 2022
OPERATION TIME: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ARRESTS (OTHER): 3 (traffic)
Man killed after being found sharpening machete in stranger's bedroom
A man awoke to find a stranger sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his Southwest Florida home early Thursday morning.
Gator wrangled near Lexington Middle School
Lee County Sheriff deputies wrangled a 7-foot alligator near Lexington Middle School this morning in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
More areas of Lee County to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste on same day
Starting Monday, neighbors in more areas of Lee County will only have to take their trash out once a week. More Lee County neighborhoods, including Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island and south Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of US-41, will now have garbage, recycling and yard waste collected all in the same day. The Lee County Solid Waste Department believes providing this type of service will improve efficiency, reduce costs and make it less confusing for residents.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million
2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
wengradio.com
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
WINKNEWS.com
Jasmine Battle makes first court appearance, accused of downtown Fort Myers shooting
Jasmine Battle, 29, accused of firing shots into a busy crowd in downtown Fort Myers, made her first court appearance on Sunday. Police said Battle is responsible for the shooting in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 14 that left one person injured. The judge ruled that Battle will be held...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man killed in SR-80 crash in Hendry County
A Naples man was killed and a Clewiston woman was seriously injured in a crash on SR-80 in Hendry County on Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Clewiston woman with a 53-year-old Naples man as her passenger was driving a car north on Hendry Isles Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the SR-80 intersection around 3:15 p.m. A van driven by a 68-year-old Clewiston man was traveling east on SR-80. The woman failed to yield for the van, which T-boned her car.
capecops.com
Results of August 20th, 2022 DUI Enforcement Operation
OPERATION TIME: 8:00 p.m. - 3:00 a.m. ARRESTS (OTHER): 2 (traffic)
